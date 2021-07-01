France: West will stop aid to Syria if no cross-border delivery

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – France warned Russia on Thursday that while humanitarian aid deliveries are only allowed across conflict lines in Syria – and not from neighboring countries – the Western countries which provide almost all of it. money will stop the funding.

French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas De Rivière, the current President of the Security Council, told a press conference that the Syrians in the rebel-controlled and mainly Kurdish-controlled northwest have need humanitarian aid which cannot be provided within the conflict lines in sufficient quantities in the current situation in the country.

He spoke as the council began negotiations on a draft resolution that would continue to channel aid through Bab al-Hawa’s passage from Turkey to Idlib in northwestern Syria and reopen the Al-Yaroubiya border crossing between Iraq and northeastern Syria which was closed in January. 2020 at the insistence of Russia, Syria’s closest ally.

Mandate authorizing aid via Bab al-Hawa ends July 10, and Russia comes under intense pressure from the UN, US, Europeans and others who warn against the disastrous humanitarian consequences for more than a million Syrians if all border crossings are closed.

“At the end of the day, the facts are the facts,” De Rivière said, “and if you close the cross-border mechanism (…) northwestern Syria will experience a 50% cut in humanitarian aid” .

He said that “the cross line is not working,” highlighting the Syrian government’s rejection of 50% of cross line requests this year.

“As I have said on several occasions, 92% of humanitarian aid to Syria is provided by the European Union, the United States, Canada, and mainly Japan,” said the French ambassador. “This is western money, and no one should expect that money to be reallocated through cross lines that don’t work.”

De Rivière said: “It is a difficult choice to make, and we hope to be able to continue funding humanitarian aid in Syria.

The Security Council approved four border crossings when aid deliveries began in 2014, three years after the start of the Syrian conflict. But in January 2020, Russia first used its veto threat in the council to limit aid deliveries to two border posts in the northwest, and then last July to cut off another, leaving Bab al -Hawa as the only place for cross-border deliveries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Western donors of “blackmailing” Moscow by threatening to cut humanitarian funding for Syria if Bab al-Hawa’s term is not extended.

“We consider it important to resist such approaches,” Lavrov said in a recent oral statement forwarded to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and obtained by The Associated Press last week. “We believe that further concessions to Americans and Europeans under the pressure of financial threats will undermine the credibility of the United Nations, its Charter and Security Council resolutions.

Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, on Wednesday described the proposal to reopen the Al-Yaroubiya border post between Iraq and the northeast as “unfinished”. He also declined to say whether Russia would allow continued aid deliveries through Bab al-Hawa or use its veto to block the passage of aid, which would end cross-border deliveries. “We are continuing our consultations on the matter,” he said.

Nebenzia reiterated Russia’s criticism of cross-border aid and said humanitarian aid should be provided across conflict lines in Syria to strengthen the Syrian government’s sovereignty over the entire country.

He reiterated Lavrov’s criticism of continued attempts since April 2020 to block a United Nations, International Committee of the Red Cross and Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy to Idlib from the Syrian capital, Damascus. The Russian minister blamed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Idlib’s most powerful militant group, “with the connivance” of Turkey, for refusing to allow the cross-delivery.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who recently visited the Bab al-Hawa terminal, expressed disappointment on Friday that the draft resolution did not call for aid deliveries through three passages, including the second passage from Turkey in the northwest to Bab al-Salam, which was closed last July.

“Millions of Syrians are struggling, and without urgent action millions more will be deprived of food, clean water, medicine and COVID-19 vaccines,” she said.

Nebenzia said the Syrian government wanted to shut down cross-border deliveries and dismissed claims that there was no alternative.

Cross-border aid was approved in 2014 “under special circumstances where there was no access to many parts of Syria,” he said. “But, of course, today it’s an obsolete operation and it will eventually be closed,” he said.

Nebenzia said there were predictions of “catastrophe” when Al-Yaroubiya was shut down in the northeast, “but today facts on the ground back it up, and the UN says they have increased humanitarian aid to the northeast … through cooperation with the Syrian government. “

The UN and Western countries insist there is not enough aid, including drugs and vaccines, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the northeast.