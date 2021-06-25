France, US agree on dangers of rising China, says Blinken

PARIS – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, speaking in an interview after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, said the United States and France were “on the same wavelength” in their determination to resist the possibility of a world ruled by China. an order which would be “of a profoundly illiberal nature”.

On his first visit as secretary to France, where he lived for nine years in his youth and attended high school, Mr Blinken said that “our aim is not to contain China” or “to try to retain China ”. But when it comes to defending a free and open international order, “we will stand up.”

The alternative, he suggested, was either lack of order – a world of chaos that “inevitably leads to conflict and almost inevitably brings us” – or Chinese rule. The challenge for democracies was to “deliver for their people and hopefully for people around the world” in order to strengthen a model that has been challenged in recent years by its own internal fractures and the rise of autocracies.

“And I found President Macron to think exactly the same way and focus on the need to deliver practical results,” Blinken said.