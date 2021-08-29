France, UK to propose Kabul “safe zone” to UN, Macron says

France, Germany and the UK are working on a United Nations proposal to establish a safe zone in Kabul to allow the safe passage of people trying to leave Afghanistan, French President Emmanuel said on Sunday. Macron.

Macron, who said France has entered talks with the Taliban to explore how further evacuations might unfold, said the resolution would be presented to an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Monday. members exercising their right of veto.

“There are discussions to see how the flights could be restored,” Macron said in a television interview broadcast by French channel TF1 on Sunday, adding that Qatar was also helping the negotiations.

“What we have proposed, and what we plan to bring to the UN Security Council with Britain and Germany, is a solution that we have already used in other operations, which would involve create an area for people to get to this airport. “

When asked if he was optimistic it could be accepted by the Taliban, Macron said it was too early to draw any conclusions, but said it was worth pursuing.

“It can mobilize the entire international community, and it also puts pressure on the Taliban,” Macron said, adding that they should show they were prepared to respect humanitarian concerns.

Talks with the Taliban did not mean that France would necessarily officially recognize the Taliban regime, Macron added.

“We have operations to conduct in Afghanistan – evacuations. The Taliban are in control… we need to have these discussions from a practical point of view. It doesn’t mean that there will be recognition, ”Macron said.

During a visit to Mosul in Iraq, Macron said he hoped the resolution would be welcomed by other countries.

“I do not see who could oppose allowing the security of humanitarian operations,” Macron told reporters.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres convenes meeting on Afghanistan with UN envoys for UK, France, US, China and Russia – permanent members of the Council security with a veto right.

Macron said on Saturday that France was holding preliminary talks with the Taliban over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the possible evacuation of more people.

US military forces, which have guarded Kabul airport, are due to withdraw by Tuesday at the deadline set by President Joe Biden.

France is one of the countries that have evacuations completed from Kabul airport, including for its diplomatic staff, now in France.

Taliban “assurances”

Meanwhile, the Taliban have assured 100 countries that they will continue to allow foreigners and Afghans with foreign travel documents to leave the country “in a safe and orderly manner,” even after the US troop withdrawal ended on Tuesday. the countries said in a statement. on Sunday.

The group of 100 nations includes the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to safely and orderly to the points of departure and to travel outside the country. “, says the press release.

“We are all determined to ensure that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside of Afghanistan,” added the communiqué, which was also signed by the European Union and NATO.

The group said it would continue to issue travel documents to “designated Afghans”, adding that “we are clearly expecting and committing the Taliban to visit our respective countries.”

China and Russia were not among the signatories to the document.

Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, said earlier Sunday that all Americans who choose to stay “will not be stuck in Afghanistan.”

The United States has “a mechanism to get them out” if they choose to leave in the future, Sullivan added on Fox News, without further details.

“The Taliban have made commitments to us,” he said.