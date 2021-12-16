France to toughen rules on UK travelers amid Omicron boom

France said it would tighten restrictions on travelers from the UK, as infections linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant outbreak in Britain.

The latest figures showed new COVID-19 infections in the UK reached the highest daily level since the start of the pandemic, with more than 78,000 total cases reported on Wednesday.

The move comes after South Korea announced its willingness reinstate stricter social distancing rules on January 2, six weeks after easing them, as the number of new infections and severe cases skyrocket.

Omicron has so far been found in at least 77 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with many reimpose travel restrictions to stem the spread.

Here are all the latest updates:

38 minutes ago (09:41 GMT)

Denmark approves treatment with molnupiravir COVID-19 tablets from Merck

Danish health authorities have approved treatment with Merck & Co Inc’s molnupiravir tablet for COVID-19 patients at risk of serious illness, including the elderly.

The drug has yet to be approved by the European Medical Agency, which began reviewing the experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill from U.S. adult drug maker Merck in late November and said it could issue an opinion in a few minutes. weeks.

2 hours ago (08:37 GMT)

South Africa retains ‘level 1’ brakes in fight against Omicron

South Africa’s National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has maintained its lockdown at the lowest “adjusted level one” of a five-tier system of restrictions as the country battles the Omicron variant, authorities have said sanitary facilities.

“The Council asked the department to closely monitor the increase in COVID-19 infections,” the health department said in a statement, adding that it would monitor hospital admissions, mortality and rates recovery.

These factors were all largely due to the Omicron variant, which was contributing to a fourth wave of infections, he added.

2 hours ago (08:36 GMT)

Valneva says his booster works as a follow-up to his own COVID-19 shot

French biotech company Valneva said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was effective as a booster for people who had received the same vaccine as an initial vaccination.

“The first results confirm that VLA2001 significantly enhanced immunity in participants who received VLA2001 as a primary series,” he said in a statement.

The news comes nearly two weeks after a British study showed that VLA2001 was the only vaccine in seven that offered no boost in immunity when given to people previously immunized with the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer.

2 hours ago (08:30 GMT)

Sweden to extend vaccination card rules to Nordic travelers

Sweden will require visitors from other Nordic countries to have a vaccine pass to cross the border as it gradually tightens restrictions in the face of increasing cases of the Omicron variant, the government said.

“We are seeing an increase in infections in Europe, but also among our neighbors,” TT news agency quoted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson as saying.

“For visitors from all countries except the Nordic countries, we need a COVID pass. Today, the government will take the decision that there will be the same requirement also for the Nordic countries.

The new regulations will come into effect on December 21, TT said.

2 hours ago (08:27 GMT)

France to restrict travel from UK amid Omicron wave

France will tighten restrictions on travel to and from Britain to slow the spread of the Omicron variant which is causing a record number of cases across the Channel, the government said.

“We will put in place a system of controls considerably stricter than the one we already have,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM-TV, saying returning travelers would need a negative test carried out less 24 hours before the trip, a quarantine imposed on return. towards France and the limits of tourist travel.

2 hours ago (08:26 GMT)

South Korea to reinstate tighter restrictions as infections rise

South Korea has said it will reinstate stricter social distancing rules a month and a half after loosening them as part of a “living with COVID-19” policy, as the number of new infections and severe cases increase.

The curbs will return from Saturday to January 2, limiting gatherings to a maximum of four people – as long as they are fully vaccinated – and forcing restaurants, cafes and bars to close at 9 p.m. and cinemas and internet cafes at 10 p.m., said responsible.

Unvaccinated people can only dine on their own, or use take-out or delivery services.