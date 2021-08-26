World
France to end Kabul evacuation operation on Friday: PM – Times of India
PARIS: France will end its operation to evacuate French and Afghan nationals in danger from Taliban-controlled Kabul by Friday evening, according to Prime Minister Jean Castex noted.
Beyond this date, “it will no longer be possible to carry out evacuations from Kabul airport,” Castex told RTL radio on Thursday.
A source close to the government added that the date had been imposed on France by the plan of United States, which provides security for the airport, is due to withdraw by August 31.
The source added that France would do everything to keep its operation in place for as many hours as possible, saying the evacuation of civilians would end several hours before the official end of the mission when the military and the remaining services of the ’embassy would leave.
The French Foreign Ministry said the final evacuations of civilians from Kabul by France would be late Thursday or Friday morning.
Castex said some 2,500 people had been evacuated by France since the capture of Kabul by the Taliban August 15th. The operation saw evacuees taken to a French base in the United Arab Emirates by military aircraft, and then to France.
He said that number included French citizens, but also “Afghans who have contributed, in one way or another, to their support for the (French) army, as well as their families, artists and journalists “.
His comments came as Britain warned of an imminent risk of a terrorist attack at the airport, while the Netherlands also said it was halting evacuation flights.
Beyond this date, “it will no longer be possible to carry out evacuations from Kabul airport,” Castex told RTL radio on Thursday.
A source close to the government added that the date had been imposed on France by the plan of United States, which provides security for the airport, is due to withdraw by August 31.
The source added that France would do everything to keep its operation in place for as many hours as possible, saying the evacuation of civilians would end several hours before the official end of the mission when the military and the remaining services of the ’embassy would leave.
The French Foreign Ministry said the final evacuations of civilians from Kabul by France would be late Thursday or Friday morning.
Castex said some 2,500 people had been evacuated by France since the capture of Kabul by the Taliban August 15th. The operation saw evacuees taken to a French base in the United Arab Emirates by military aircraft, and then to France.
He said that number included French citizens, but also “Afghans who have contributed, in one way or another, to their support for the (French) army, as well as their families, artists and journalists “.
His comments came as Britain warned of an imminent risk of a terrorist attack at the airport, while the Netherlands also said it was halting evacuation flights.