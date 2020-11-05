World
France tightens border controls following attacks – Times of India
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron France said on Thursday that France was tightening its border controls after a series of attacks that have hit the country in recent weeks.
Macron said the number of police and soldiers in charge of border controls will double from 2,400 now to 4,800. They will focus on tackling illegal immigration and smuggling activities, he said, during a visit to a border post in Perthus, on the border with Spain.
“We see very clearly that terrorist actions can in fact be carried out by some people who use migratory flows to threaten our territory. So we need to strengthen our controls for reasons of national security,” Macron said.
Macron notably mentioned the Islamic extremist attack on the Notre-Dame basilica in Nice which left three dead last week. The main suspect, Ibrahim Issaoui, is a 21-year-old Tunisian who transited through Italy in September on his way to France. Issaoui is now in a French hospital after being injured by police during his arrest.
In addition, Macron said he would push for changes to bring controls to the European Unionmore efficient external borders.
“The attacks in France and Austria a few days ago in Vienna show us that the terrorist risk is everywhere, that (terrorist) networks are global … which is forcing Europe to step up its response,” he said. he declares. France will present its proposals at a European summit in December.
The country raised its security alert to the maximum level after the Nice attack on October 29.
It was the third attack since Charlie hebdo reposted the cartoons of the Prophet of Islam in September when the trial for the 2015 bombings opened at the newspaper’s offices and at a kosher supermarket. The gunmen in the attack claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group and to Al-Qaida, which recently called for new strikes against France.
Hervé Cazaux, director of the border police in the Perthus region, said police had arrested 11,200 people seeking to illegally cross the Franco-Spanish border so far this year, up from 5,500 last year.
This is partly explained by the lockdown of the spring pandemic in France, under which borders were closed until June 20, and by an increase in the number of migrants this summer, with many traveling via Spain from the Algeria and Morocco, Cazaux said.
