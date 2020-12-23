France: three police officers shot dead, one injured

Police were responding to a call about domestic violence in Puy-de-Dome when a 48-year-old man opened fire.

Three police officers were shot dead and one injured in central France.

Police were responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday in the central town of Puy-de-Dome when they were shot dead by a 48-year-old man.

Police approached the house shortly after midnight and were hit by gunfire as they tried to save a woman.

The man first shot and killed an officer and injured another, before setting the house on fire.

Two other officers were then shot, according to the Clermont-Ferrand prosecutor’s office.

Officials said the woman was rescued while at least seven other police officers remained behind.

No details have been released on whether the man is in custody or not.

