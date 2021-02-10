France stagnates between stubbornly high infection rates and slow vaccine rollout

PONTOISE, France – In the town of Pontoise, which slopes gently down the Oise about 15 miles northeast of Paris, Mayor Stéphanie Von Euw is focused on her new vaccination center – a recreational facility in sand-colored blocks where up to 450 injections are given daily to people over 75 years of age or at high risk.

Ms Von Euw was energetic on a recent visit, chatting with doctors and vaccinees. But here in Pontoise, as in many other regions of France, there is no hiding place that a winter of pandemic slump has set in.

“To keep my head up, I try to follow this rule: I take one day at a time,” Ms. Von Euw said on a table covered with boxes of chocolate left over from recent vaccines. “If I look to the future, I get lost.”