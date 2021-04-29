France sanctions Lebanese personalities “ for having prevented the end of the crisis ”

No names were announced as the French foreign minister said Paris is imposing entry restrictions as a sanction for its role in the political crisis or corruption in Lebanon.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Paris had started to impose entry restrictions on some prominent Lebanese for alleged corruption or hampering efforts to find a solution to the protracted political crisis in Lebanon.

Le Drian did not name those targeted when he announced the measures on Thursday.

But his comments were the first official confirmation from the French government that it has imposed sanctions on Lebanese officials for their failure to reform the country following the deadly explosion at the port of Beirut in August last year.

“On a national basis, we have started to implement restrictions on access to French territory against personalities involved in the current political blockage or involved in corruption,” Le Drian said in a statement following the meeting. a visit to Malta.

“We reserve the right to adopt additional measures against all those who prevent a way out of the crisis, and we will do so in coordination with our international partners,” he added.

France FM on #Lebanon Government deadlock: we will not remain inactive. We have started discussions with our European partners on the instruments at our disposal to increase the pressure on the actors of the political system who are hindering an end to the crisis. – Zeina Khodr (@ZeinakhodrAljaz) April 29, 2021

Two diplomats said a list of names had been drawn up and people had been made aware, according to Reuters news agency.

“It’s not just words in the air,” said a French diplomat. “They (Lebanese officials) can be reassured that these are not just threats.”

Le Drian said that discussions were already underway with France’s European partners on “instruments” that could be used to increase pressure on Lebanese politicians who “hinder a way out of the crisis”.

“Those responsible for the blockage must understand that we will not stand still,” he added.

This statement comes after the visit of the French Ambassador to Lebanon in the Bekaa Valley, where she reaffirmed the support of Paris.

“On the occasion of my first official visit to the Bekaa, I reiterated in front of my interlocutors France’s attachment to a Lebanon unified in its diversity”, declared Anne Grillo on Twitter. “France is committed to supporting all Lebanese in all regions.”

On the occasion of my first official trip to the #Bekaa, I reiterated to my interlocutors the attachment of the 🇫🇷 to a united 🇱🇧 in its diversity.

The 🇫🇷 is committed to all Lebanese, in all regions. pic.twitter.com/RbG2eXCd75 – Anne Grillo (@grillo_anne) April 29, 2021

Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s interim government resigned following the August 4 explosion in the port of Beirut that killed more than 200 people and sparked protests against the entrenched ruling class.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for radical reform in Lebanon after the explosion and expressed his exasperation at the lack of change in the former French-mandated territory.

Macron has pressured Lebanese politicians to form a government made up of non-partisan specialists who can work on urgent reforms to pull Lebanon out of its financial crisis.

However, those efforts have hit a wall as Lebanese politicians continue to bicker over the shape and size of a new cabinet and over who chooses which ministers.

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun have repeatedly failed to agree on a new government cabinet after months of stalemate as the country sinks deeper into the economic crisis.

A sharp depreciation of the Lebanese pound as well as increasing poverty and unemployment have eroded purchasing power and fueled the anger of the population.

Earlier this month, an open letter published in the French daily Le Monde and signed by more than 100 prominent Lebanese civil society urged Macron to freeze suspicious assets held by Lebanese officials.

The letter said that a “politico-economic mafia is responsible for the misery, hunger and insecurity from which more and more Lebanese suffer”.