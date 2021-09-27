France relies on responsibility and solidarity in the face of global challenges

“We have a collective responsibility in the maintenance of international peace and security. We have a shared responsibility to meet the major challenges of today and we have the responsibility to individually defend the values ​​that unite us, ”he said in a pre-recorded message.

“For France, this is what this historic period of turbulence we are experiencing is called. We all have to rise to the challenge.

Security Council summit “P5”

Despite recent attacks, the foundations of the multilateral system have remained strong, he said, while warning of growing risks such as “more intense” power games and the re-emergence of “bloc mentalities”.

France is one of the five permanent members of the UN security Council, alongside China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Le Drian said his country called for a “P5 summit” to establish a joint program of action “to enable the Security Council to fully exercise its mandate and engage in dialogue on key issues of the arms control and our collective security. “

Humanitarian mission in Afghanistan

Turning to some of the hot spots of the world, he stressed the duty to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

“And it is in our common interest to have clear political and security demands vis-à-vis the Kabul regime: all links with terrorist organizations must be severed,” he said, speaking in through an interpreter.

In addition, the fight against the terrorist threat in West Asia and in the Sahel region in Africa must also continue, while the international community “must be absolutely unequivocal” on the Iranian nuclear program.

“Iran can no longer think that time is on its side because the more dangerous its nuclear program becomes, the greater the risk of a major crisis,” Le Drian said.

“France will do everything in its power to promote dialogue, but the only possible way remains an agreement, making it possible to establish that Iran once again respects its obligations. It is therefore essential that negotiations resume very quickly.

Bridging the “vaccine gap”

On the pandemic, Mr. Le Drian stressed that we could not let the “vaccine divide” widen further. He added that France will continue to work with partners, especially in Africa, noting that “our commitment to provide 60 million doses will be achieved by the end of the year”.

He also stressed the need for international solidarity, especially on the issue of economic recovery.

While the G20 countries have put in place a debt service suspension initiative, they must go further, he said. This includes ensuring a rapid allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a type of foreign exchange reserve asset developed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to the countries that need it most. He said France was ready to transfer 20 percent of its SDR allocation to African countries.

“Moment of truth” on the climate

The Foreign Minister also called for urgent action on climate change and the environment, with the upcoming COP26 climate change conference serving as a “moment of truth”.

He urged countries to “rally to the goal of climate neutrality by 2050,” noting that human lives, as well as international civility and future generations, are at stake.

“Here again, France will show its solidarity by providing 6 billion euros per year and by devoting more than a third of its funding to climate adaptation,” he added.

Full text, in English, linked here.