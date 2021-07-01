France needs more civil liberties and less hyposecurity of religion

Rim-Sarah Alouane

NEW DELHI, India, Jul 01 (IPS) – In 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron announced tougher bills to fight what he called “Islamist separatism”, and a crackdown on “radical Islamists” in France, which, according to him, materialized in repeated deviations from the values ​​of the Republic. To counter this, President Macron announced his intention to create a “French Islam», A practice of faith that would be regulated by the state.

Rim-Sarah Alouane In February 2021, the French National Assembly adopted a controversial “separatist bill” to strengthen the country’s secular identity. The bill aims to respond to “deliberate politico-religious projects leading to the creation of a counter-society and indoctrination, against French laws”. Ironically, this legislation which seeks to protect constitutional values, including human dignity, gender equality has been criticized for undermining those same values.

“Instead of responding pragmatically, instead of providing a rational response to a very difficult problem of radicalization and terrorism, we are responding to these problems in a very emotional way, which is dangerous,” says the scholar and French commentator Rim-Sarah Alouane in an interview with me.

“The Separatism Act contains a list of amendments that will not only restrict civil liberty, but also expand the 1905 Limitation of Religious Freedom Act. This law is equal, it applies to everyone, but when you look at it, it will de facto affect Muslim groups, ”Rim-Sarah said.

French officials insist the bill does not target Muslims in France, but opposes the reconstructed vision of a religion that behaves in a manner contrary to the republic.

France has 5.7 million Muslims living in the country, one of the largest in Europe. This bill extends to what is called in France the “principle of neutrality”, which essentially prohibits civil servants from wearing religious symbols, expressing political opinions and is extended to private providers of public services.

“Groups that are in difficult positions will be in even more difficult positions because of such laws. Can you imagine, let’s say you work for a private company as a housekeeper or garbage collector, you will have to be religiously neutral because your company has a contract with the state, ”says Rim-Sarah.

The bill against “separatism” also includes provisions that strengthen the powers of closure of mosques promoting “extremism”, forcing associations to pledge allegiance to the French “Republican principles”.

Amnesty International rights group called for the many problematic provisions of the bill to be removed or amended. “The proposed law would be a serious attack on rights and freedoms in France. This would allow public authorities to only fund organizations that sign a “republican engagement contract” – a loosely defined concept that is widely open to abuse and threatens the very freedoms of expression and association that the French authorities claim to defend. “, indicates the press release.

Recently, there has been an outcry in France, sparking serious concerns in the public debate over banning the use of religious symbols for parents picking up their children after school, accompanying them on school trips and during school trips. national sports competitions.

Although the bill does not clearly mention Muslims or the hijab, it does have an impact on mothers who wear the hijab (headscarf) when accompanying their children. An amendment was made in 2004, which banned the use of religious symbols in schools in France, although parents were excluded from this ban, to be again open to discussion.

French officials have often defended this ban as a protection of the country’s “secular constitution” and a defense against Islam’s regressive attitude towards its women. Failing to leave the freedom or even the choice to Muslim women living in France, to decide what they want to wear or not want to wear.

The “Don’t touch my hijabThe movement in France has seen Muslim women protest the hijab ban, calling it Islamophobic and a way to exclude Muslim women from the country.

“The niqab ban is just an excuse to attack the visibility of Muslims. Whatever you think of the Niqab, we all have an opinion on it, it doesn’t really matter. I think this is a conversation that should be around Muslim women, and it is not the state that should decide what is religious or not.

“Forcing a woman to wear a certain garment is like forcing a woman to take off a certain garment. Majority Muslim countries, be it Saudi Arabia or Iran, say that a Muslim woman should dress a certain way is wrong, but I would say the same for countries that say a muslim woman should take off her hijab. It’s about the freedom of Muslim women, to let Muslim women live their lives, ”says Rim-Sarah.

The threat to secularism is often highlighted, in the case of France, by questioning the apparent lack of integration of French Muslims into what the state considers French society. The debate on integration revolves essentially around the compatibility of religion and national identity, which has also become a strong political tool in France, and more recently also in Europe.

France was the first country in Europe to ban full face coverings in public in 2011, but other countries in Europe still have partial or total burqa bans, including Norway, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria and Latvia. Earlier in March Switzerland voted by referendum ban full face coverings in public spaces. The consequence of such a construction is that terrorism and the veil end up being at the same level of analysis as violence against European values ​​and principles and “the construction of Muslims in Europe as enemies of European societies”.

The exceptional character of secularism in France or secularismis more than a simple fundamental separation of the religious and the political, “it is a deep structural and ideological system specific to France and the history of France. Liberty, equality and fraternity are the refuge of French identity, but you cannot have cultural unity without accepting cultural diversity. The same French secularism that cries for freedom, distances this agency from individuals with multicultural identities. The problem is the hypothesis that the Muslim population in France could affect the French identity because it could challenge the very concept of secularism‘. The separatist bill that serves to strengthen French tradition by discouraging religious views and identities only creates a society that isolates, dominates and excludes minority citizens in the name of respect for republican principles.

“We have more laws being passed on the restriction of civil liberties in France. This is of great concern because we are passing laws that directly restrict civil liberties, rights and freedoms. When it affects a group, at some point everyone will be affected. People don’t seem to realize that because they think it’s challenging political Islam, fighting separatism, it will be mostly for Muslims, but the reality is that once a group is fought , others will follow. You know the story. As soon as you attack an individual for who they are, you attack the very foundation of democracy, ”says Rim-Sarah.

The author is a New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker. She hosts a weekly online show called The Sania Farooqui show where Muslim women from all over the world are invited to share their views. You can follow her on Twitter here.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram