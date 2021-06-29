World
France legalizes IVF for lesbians and single women – Times of India
PARIS: The lower house of the French Parliament is due to approve a law on Tuesday that will allow single women and lesbians for the first time to access medically assisted procreation.
The final vote on the vast bioethics law, presented by French President Emmanuel Macrongovernment, was eagerly awaited by Lgbt human rights groups, which have been pushing for the measure of procreation since France legalized same-sex marriage in 2013.
The new law will expand access to fertility treatments such as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization (IVF), currently reserved only for infertile heterosexual couples.
In France, fertility treatments are free – and once the law is passed, this would also include lesbian couples and single women.
Health Minister Olivier Veran said French authorities were preparing to implement the new law as quickly as possible, so that the first children can be conceived by the end of the year.
The vote marks the end of a two-year long debate in Parliament. The conservative majority of Senate has repeatedly rejected the measure, but the lower house of parliament, where Macron’s centrist party has the majority, has the final say. The National Assembly has already approved the bill three times and is due to adopt it definitively later Tuesday.
French LGBT rights groups lobbied for the measure after France legalized same-sex marriage under then-president Francois Hollande, after months of mass protests by conservative and Catholic groups.
“Finally,” said Matthieu Gatipon, spokesperson for the Inter-LGBT association, welcoming a “long-awaited advance”.
“We are satisfied that this is happening … but it has been a painful birth,” he said, expressing his frustration that it took so long to get to the final vote on the law.
Gatipon said it was difficult for French women who had to postpone their plans to have a baby for years, and others who had to pay expensive fees to travel abroad to countries where such procedures are available, like Spain and Belgium.
The new law does not address France’s ban on surrogacy agreements in which a woman carries and delivers a baby for someone else.
