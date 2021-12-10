World
France approves controversial Notre Dame overhaul – Times of India
PARIS: A controversial overhaul of the interior of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has been approved by heritage authorities, including possible street art installations and softer mood lighting.
Church officials are adamant that the plans – which are part of a larger reconstruction project following a devastating 2019 fire – are not groundbreaking and will simply give visitors a warmer welcome. .
But the changes drew criticism, with around 100 public figures publishing their names in an opinion piece in the right-wing Le Figaro on Wednesday, saying they “entirely undermined the decor and religious space” of the Gothic monument.
This did not influence the 20 experts from the National Heritage and Architecture Commission, who voted in favor of the church’s plans on Thursday.
“Experts have expressed a favorable opinion on the interior renovation program,” the Ministry of Culture told AFP.
They had a few minor reservations, including wanting to see a prototype of the new benches (with their own lights and a mechanism to lift them up and out of the ground) that will replace the old straw chairs.
“We are very satisfied with this decision which respects the main principles that we have set out, in particular the work on lighting and orientation of visitors”, declared the Father. Gilles Drouin, who is in charge of the interior renovation.
The fire of April 15, 2019, which destroyed much of the roof and spire of Notre-Dame, visited by some 12 million people per year, caused a global shock.
The diocese is taking the opportunity to rework the interior ahead of its reopening scheduled for 2024.
The Ministry of Culture confirmed to AFP that the pioneer of street art Ernest Pignon-Ernest, as well as other modern artists such as Anselm Kiefer and Louise Bourgeois, are among the names considered for display when new art installations replace some of the little-used 19th century confessionals.
Other ideas include bible quotes to project in multiple languages on the walls and softer lighting.
A Paris-based architect told The Art Newspaper it could turn Notre-Dame “into Disneyland”.
Critics of Le Figaro called on the authorities to respect the work of Viollet-le-Duc, the architect who remodeled the 12th-century cathedral in the late 1800s, in keeping with the Gothic style then in full renaissance.
Church officials are adamant that the plans – which are part of a larger reconstruction project following a devastating 2019 fire – are not groundbreaking and will simply give visitors a warmer welcome. .
But the changes drew criticism, with around 100 public figures publishing their names in an opinion piece in the right-wing Le Figaro on Wednesday, saying they “entirely undermined the decor and religious space” of the Gothic monument.
This did not influence the 20 experts from the National Heritage and Architecture Commission, who voted in favor of the church’s plans on Thursday.
“Experts have expressed a favorable opinion on the interior renovation program,” the Ministry of Culture told AFP.
They had a few minor reservations, including wanting to see a prototype of the new benches (with their own lights and a mechanism to lift them up and out of the ground) that will replace the old straw chairs.
“We are very satisfied with this decision which respects the main principles that we have set out, in particular the work on lighting and orientation of visitors”, declared the Father. Gilles Drouin, who is in charge of the interior renovation.
The fire of April 15, 2019, which destroyed much of the roof and spire of Notre-Dame, visited by some 12 million people per year, caused a global shock.
The diocese is taking the opportunity to rework the interior ahead of its reopening scheduled for 2024.
The Ministry of Culture confirmed to AFP that the pioneer of street art Ernest Pignon-Ernest, as well as other modern artists such as Anselm Kiefer and Louise Bourgeois, are among the names considered for display when new art installations replace some of the little-used 19th century confessionals.
Other ideas include bible quotes to project in multiple languages on the walls and softer lighting.
A Paris-based architect told The Art Newspaper it could turn Notre-Dame “into Disneyland”.
Critics of Le Figaro called on the authorities to respect the work of Viollet-le-Duc, the architect who remodeled the 12th-century cathedral in the late 1800s, in keeping with the Gothic style then in full renaissance.