France and Germany are the last countries to urge nationals to leave Ethiopia

More countries have asked their nationals to leave Ethiopia, where an escalating year-long war between federal troops and forces in the northern Tigray region appears to be taking a dramatic new turn.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Monday evening that he head to the front line Tuesday to lead his troops, saying, “We are now in the final stages of rescuing Ethiopia.

On Tuesday, France advised its citizens to leave Ethiopia “without delay”. Germany has also called on its citizens to leave the country on the first available commercial flights, following similar advices issued by the United States and the United Kingdom in recent weeks, citing a deterioration in the security situation.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said it was “temporarily relocating” the families of international staff from Ethiopia, adding that their staff would remain in the country.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves, keeping in mind the safety of our staff and the need to continue to stand and deliver and continue operations and support all people who need our help, “spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said on Tuesday. .

These measures came as Tigrayan forces have claimed in recent weeks to be approaching the capital, Addis Ababa.

Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout and journalists’ access is restricted, making claims on the battlefield difficult to corroborate.

But officials in Addis Ababa insisted on Tuesday that security forces, including youth groups, were working to ensure peace and stability in the capital and told the diplomatic community not to worry. . The government has also accused its rivals of exaggerating their territorial gains.

“The propaganda and terror rhetoric disseminated by the Western media totally contradict the peaceful state of the city on the ground, so the diplomatic community should not feel any concern or fear,” said Kenea Yadeta, peace chief. and the security of Addis Ababa. Office.

Northern Ethiopia has been in conflict since November 2020, when Abiy sent troops to the Tigray region to overthrow the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) after months of tensions with the party, who dominated national politics for three decades.

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate promised a quick victory, but by the end of June the TPLF had regrouped and recaptured most of Tigray, including its regional capital, Mekelle.

Since then, Tigrayan forces have pushed into neighboring Afar and Amhara regions and this week claimed control of Shewa Robit, just 220 km (135 miles) northeast of Addis Ababa by road. . The government has not responded to inquiries regarding Shewa Robit’s status.

The African Union’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, has led a frantic push to negotiate a ceasefire, but so far there has been little concrete progress.

On Tuesday, the US special envoy to the Horn of Africa reported “progress” towards a diplomatic settlement between the warring parties, but warned he risked being overshadowed by “alarming developments” on the ground.

“Although there is nascent progress, it is highly likely to be overtaken by military escalation on both sides,” Jeffrey Feltman told reporters after returning from a mission in Addis Ababa.

Separately, the leaders of South Africa and Kenya on Tuesday urged rival parties to engage in an immediate ceasefire and political dialogue.

But Abiy, who won the Nobel Prize in 2019 for forging peace with neighboring Eritrea, himself questioned the prospects for a peaceful solution.

“From tomorrow, I will mobilize at the front to lead the defense forces,” he said on Monday.

“Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children who will be greeted by history, stand up today for your country. Let’s meet at the front.

This came weeks after the government declared a six-month state of emergency and called on all capable citizens to join the fight.

Professor Kjetil Tronvoll of the University of Oslo called Abiy’s latest decision a “gamble”.

“We know that he ordered the leadership of [governing] Prosperity Party to join, and we know that Amhara’s political leaders have said they will join him on the front as well, ”Tronvoll told Al Jazeera. “But if this resonates with a much larger segment of the population and if they are actually going to go there physically, that’s a whole different question.”

Meanwhile, the UN on Tuesday launched a major campaign to deliver food aid to two towns in northern Ethiopia despite looting of warehouses.

The UN World Food Program says the “big food aid operation” will serve more than 450,000 people over the next two weeks in the Amhara towns of Kombolcha and Dessie, located at a strategic crossroads on the main road. leading to Addis Ababa.