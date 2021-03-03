World
France admits ‘torture and murder’ of Algerian freedom fighter – Times of India
PARIS: French forces “tortured and murdered” Algerian freedom fighter Ali Boumendjel during the war of independence of his country, the president Emmanuel Macron admitted on Tuesday, formally reassessing a death that was covered up as suicide.
Macron made the confession “in the name of France” during a meeting with the grandchildren of Boumendjel.
The move comes after Macron sparked outrage in January when he refused to issue a formal apology for the abuses committed during the occupation of Algeria.
Instead, he agreed to form a “truth commission” as recommended in a government-commissioned report to shed light on France’s colonial past.
The atrocities committed by the two camps during the Algerian war of independence of 1954-1962 continue to strain relations between the countries.
Boumendjel, nationalist and lawyer, was arrested during the Battle of Algiers by the French army, “placed in solitary confinement, tortured and then killed on March 23, 1957,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
“Ali Boumendjel did not commit suicide. He was tortured and then killed,” Macron told Boumendjel’s grandchildren, according to the statement.
This is not the first time that the true cause of death has been recognized.
In 2000, the former head of the French intelligence services in Algiers Paul Aussaresses confessed to ordering the death of Boumendjel and disguising the murder as suicide, the statement said.
He added that Macron also reiterated on Tuesday his willingness to give families the opportunity to find out the truth about this chapter of history.
Last month, Boumendjel’s niece, Fadela Boumendjel-Chitour, denounced what she called the “devastating” lie that the French state had told about her uncle.
French historian Benjamin Stora, who wrote the government-commissioned report, said there was a “never-ending war of memory” between the two countries.
The report has been described by the Algerian government as “non-objective” and “below expectations”.
During his 2017 election campaign, Macron – the first president born after the colonial period – declared the occupation of Algeria a “crime against humanity”.
He has since said that there was “no question of repenting” or “apologizing” for the abuses committed in the North African country.
Macron made the confession “in the name of France” during a meeting with the grandchildren of Boumendjel.
The move comes after Macron sparked outrage in January when he refused to issue a formal apology for the abuses committed during the occupation of Algeria.
Instead, he agreed to form a “truth commission” as recommended in a government-commissioned report to shed light on France’s colonial past.
The atrocities committed by the two camps during the Algerian war of independence of 1954-1962 continue to strain relations between the countries.
Boumendjel, nationalist and lawyer, was arrested during the Battle of Algiers by the French army, “placed in solitary confinement, tortured and then killed on March 23, 1957,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
“Ali Boumendjel did not commit suicide. He was tortured and then killed,” Macron told Boumendjel’s grandchildren, according to the statement.
This is not the first time that the true cause of death has been recognized.
In 2000, the former head of the French intelligence services in Algiers Paul Aussaresses confessed to ordering the death of Boumendjel and disguising the murder as suicide, the statement said.
He added that Macron also reiterated on Tuesday his willingness to give families the opportunity to find out the truth about this chapter of history.
Last month, Boumendjel’s niece, Fadela Boumendjel-Chitour, denounced what she called the “devastating” lie that the French state had told about her uncle.
French historian Benjamin Stora, who wrote the government-commissioned report, said there was a “never-ending war of memory” between the two countries.
The report has been described by the Algerian government as “non-objective” and “below expectations”.
During his 2017 election campaign, Macron – the first president born after the colonial period – declared the occupation of Algeria a “crime against humanity”.
He has since said that there was “no question of repenting” or “apologizing” for the abuses committed in the North African country.
Source link