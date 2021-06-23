World
France adds Russia to banned countries list – Times of India
PARIS: France adds Russia to its “red list” of countries from which travel is banned, except for urgent reasons, as they grapple with virus outbreaks and disturbing variants.
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that Russia, Namibia and Seychelles were added to the list of 21 countries.
The “red list” includes in particular India, South Africa, and Brazil and implies that vaccinated travelers arriving in France must justify their trip, present a negative test and isolate themselves for a week.
Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine themselves for 10 days, or face a fine of 1,000 euros, or 1,194 USD.
Attal also called for increased vigilance over the more contagious delta variant, first identified in India.
The delta variant is estimated at 9-10% overall in France, he said.
But authorities are closely monitoring the situation in a region in southwestern France, the Landes, where 70% of confirmed infections are due to the delta variant, he added.
The epidemic situation in France has improved rapidly in recent weeks, with around 2,300 new daily infections reported every day, up from 35,000 during the March-April peak.
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that Russia, Namibia and Seychelles were added to the list of 21 countries.
The “red list” includes in particular India, South Africa, and Brazil and implies that vaccinated travelers arriving in France must justify their trip, present a negative test and isolate themselves for a week.
Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine themselves for 10 days, or face a fine of 1,000 euros, or 1,194 USD.
Attal also called for increased vigilance over the more contagious delta variant, first identified in India.
The delta variant is estimated at 9-10% overall in France, he said.
But authorities are closely monitoring the situation in a region in southwestern France, the Landes, where 70% of confirmed infections are due to the delta variant, he added.
The epidemic situation in France has improved rapidly in recent weeks, with around 2,300 new daily infections reported every day, up from 35,000 during the March-April peak.