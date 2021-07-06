France abandons its plan to include the fight against the climate in the Constitution

PARIS – The French government announced on Tuesday that it would abandon its plan to enshrine the fight against climate change in the Constitution, effectively renouncing what was considered a major step in the country’s environmental commitments.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, who announced the decision, said it followed a disagreement between the lower and upper houses of parliament over drafting an amendment that would have added environmental protection to the constitution.

“It is deeply regrettable, but the fight continues,” Castex told lawmakers in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

It was a setback for President Emmanuel Macron, who had made constitutional change the symbolic backbone of his environmental policies. Mr Macron had even promised to hold a referendum on the issue, hoping to strengthen his green credentials before the presidential elections next year.