Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank

The Israeli army killed Palestinians in clashes in Jenin and Jerusalem early Sunday.

Ramallah, Occupied West Bank – At least four Palestinians were killed by the IDF in nightly military raids on Sunday in the Jenin and Jerusalem areas of the occupied West Bank.

Mohammad Hleil, spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health, confirmed to Al Jazeera the murder of three Palestinians from the village of Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem, identified by their families as Ahmad Zahran, Mahmoud Hmaidan and Zakariya Badwan.

Israeli occupation forces also killed a resident of Burqin village, southwest of Jenin city, confirmed Hleil, who has been identified as 22-year-old Osama Soboh.

Hleil said there are reports of a fifth Palestinian who has been killed, but they have yet to receive confirmation.

He added that the bodies of the three Palestinians in Biddu are in the custody of the Israeli army.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Soboh was kill after Israeli forces attacked Burqin and surrounded one of the houses, leading to a shootout with the army.

Zahran, was killed in a clash with the Israeli army after a raid on the town of Beit Anan, near Biddu.

An Al Jazeera correspondent noted two Israeli soldiers were injured in the exchange of fire. Israeli media reported that the army raids were aimed at arresting “members of Hamas”.

Raids and arrests were also reported in the Jenin villages of Kufrdan and Ya’bad.

While Israeli military operations in towns and villages in the West Bank are an almost daily reality. In recent months, army raids in the Jenin area have met with live fire from Palestinian residents.

Last month, the Israeli army kill four Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp in an operation that led to armed clashes.