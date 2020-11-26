World
Four other students charged in France for beheading teacher – Times of India
PARIS: Four teenage students have been charged in France for the murder of Samuel Paty, including three for allegedly denouncing the professor to his murderer, a judicial source said Thursday.
Three other students were charged with aiding and abetting earlier this month in the beheading last month of Paty, who had shown his student cartoons of Prophet Muhammad as part of a lesson on freedom of expression.
Three of the four students charged on Thursday were believed to have identified Paty with his killer Abdullakh Anzorov, 18, who then tracked him down and beheaded him on a street near his school.
The three, aged 13 to 14, are accused of “complicity in a terrorist murder,” the source said.
The fourth is the daughter of Brahim Chnina |, who launched a virulent online campaign against Paty denouncing the teacher’s use of the cartoons published by the satirical weekly Charlie hebdo.
She was charged with “slanderous denunciation” of Paty after recounting her side of events in the classroom, although she did not actually attend her civics lesson.
Paty’s murder sparked a torrent of outrage that prompted the president Emmanuel Macron to quell Islamist extremism and violence in a country reeling from a wave of jihadist attacks since 2015 that have killed more than 250 people.
