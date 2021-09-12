World
Four dead in Russian airliner crash – Times of India
Moscow: At least four people were killed and five others injured as an L-410 aircraft made a hard landing at Russia‘s Irkutsk region on Sunday.
Two crew members and 14 passengers were on board when the incident occurred, RIA Novosti the news agency reported.
Rescuers are working on the site and a local hospital is ready to receive the injured.
