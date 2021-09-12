Four dead in Russian airliner crash – Times of India

World

Photo of usama usama
0 7 Less than a minute

Moscow: At least four people were killed and five others injured as an L-410 aircraft made a hard landing at Russia‘s Irkutsk region on Sunday.
Two crew members and 14 passengers were on board when the incident occurred, RIA Novosti the news agency reported.
Rescuers are working on the site and a local hospital is ready to receive the injured.




Photo of usama usama
0 7 Less than a minute
