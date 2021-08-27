Fossils seized in police raid debunk prehistoric flying reptile

The bizarre reptile must have been breathtaking to see. With a giant Mohawk-style crest, bird’s beak, and a body covered in something that looks but not quite like fur, the pterosaur probably stands out even among other exotic creatures of the early Cretaceous period. Its sprawling wingspan indicated that it almost certainly flew, but probably only short distances due to its long neck and large crest. He probably spent a lot of time looking for food on the ground, the researchers said.

The crest, researchers suspect, was a blessing and a curse. Individuals with larger-than-average headgear may have been more likely to attract a partner. The compromise? Greater vulnerability to predators. (Die young and leave a beautiful corpse, perhaps.)

Pterosaur fossils are rare. Their bones are extremely fragile, even more so than those of birds, according to the researchers.

A fluctuating salinity lake that was created when Africa and Brazil parted ways was ideal for fossil preservation. Researchers have access to many preserved fish with their internal organs from this region. Mr. Beccari suspects that their pterosaur specimen may have died near the lake or a river that dragged the body into the lake.

“We believe that at the bottom of the lake there was no oxygen, so no animal or bacteria could break down the animal,” Beccari said. “If he managed to reach that part of the lake, he would be safe from decomposition.” “