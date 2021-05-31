World
Forty Years of Population Policy in China – Times of India
BEIJING: China relaxed its two-child policy on Monday to allow couples to have three children, a change aimed at tackling an aging society.
Here is a timeline of the development of the country’s family planning policy.
In 1979, China imposed a policy requiring couples to have only one baby, introduced by the top leader Deng Xiaoping curb population growth and stimulate economic development.
The population stood at 969 million that year, a sharp increase from around 540 million in 1949.
The decades of this family planning initiative have led to underreporting of female births, as well as a high rate of female fetal abortions, which skews the sex ratio.
But the results have been spectacular, with fertility rates dropping from 5.9 births per woman in 1970 to around 1.6 in the late 1990s.
The government said the policy had prevented an estimated 400 million births.
Despite concerns about the demographic imbalance, Chinese leaders have been reluctant to abolish the one-child policy altogether.
Instead, since 2013, they have relaxed the one-child rule and allowed couples where one was an only child to have a second offspring.
The population hovered around 1.36 billion at the time, according to world Bank The data.
But only 1.45 million couples, or less than 15% of those eligible, applied for a second child in May 2015.
Since 2016, Beijing has allowed families to have two children amid growing fears about a shrinking Chinese workforce.
But experts have warned that there will be no quick fixes to the demographic challenges after the strict and sometimes brutal application of the single child policy.
Last year there were around 12 million births, the lowest number since 1961.
A census released this month showed that China’s population grew at the lowest rate in decades, reaching 1.41 billion.
The country still has 34.9 million more men than women, or just over 51.24% of the population.
Meanwhile, the number of people aged 15 to 59 fell by almost seven percentage points, while those over 60 increased by more than five percentage points.
Monday, at a meeting of the Chinese elite Politburo management committee chaired by the president Xi Jinping, the authorities further relaxed the birthing policy to allow parents to have three children.
