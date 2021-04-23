World
Former US cop Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of George Floyd – Times of India
MINNEAPOLIS: an American police officer sacked Derek chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of African American George floyd in a case that sparked nationwide anti-racism protests.
Hennepin County District court in the Midwestern town of Minneapolis, where handcuffed Floyd died last May after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, said in his online program that the ex-white cop would be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. (6.30 p.m. GMT).
