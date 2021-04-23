Former US cop Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of George Floyd – Times of India

MINNEAPOLIS: an American police officer sacked Derek chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of African American George floyd in a case that sparked nationwide anti-racism protests.

Hennepin County District court in the Midwestern town of Minneapolis , where handcuffed Floyd died last May after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, said in his online program that the ex-white cop would be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. (6.30 p.m. GMT).

