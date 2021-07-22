Former UN rights chief to investigate Israeli, Palestinian abuses

Navi Pillay will investigate “systematic” abuses in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel.

Former UN rights chief Navi Pillay will lead the open UN investigation into “systematic” abuses in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, it has been announced.

The president of the UN Human Rights Council said Thursday that Pillay would conduct a three-person investigation to examine the abuses and their “root causes” in the decades-long conflict in the Middle East.

the the probe has been triggered during a special council session devoted to the upsurge in deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians in May.

A Commission of Inquiry (COI) is the highest level investigation that can be ordered by the Human Rights Council.

The Geneva-based council held an extraordinary session on May 27.

He decided to create an ongoing independent international commission of inquiry to investigate “all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law” in Israel and the Palestinian territories. occupied, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The commission was tasked with investigating “all the underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability and prolonged conflicts, including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial identity. or religious ”.

The commissioners were mandated to learn about the facts and circumstances surrounding the violations and identify those responsible “with a view to ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable”.

While the council has previously ordered eight investigations into rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, this is the first with a mandate to examine “root causes” and investigate systematic abuses.

The IOC is to report to the Human Rights Council annually from June 2022.

This commission is the very first open-ended IOC – others like the one on Syria need their mandate renewed every year.

The news follows a ceasefire announced on May 21 after at least 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel were killed in fierce fighting, which saw Israel carry out airstrikes across the besieged enclave and Palestinian fighters in Gaza fire rockets at Israeli towns.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the council at the time that the deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza could constitute war crimes and that Hamas – the Palestinian group that rules Gaza – violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets at Israel.

Israel rejected the resolution adopted by the Geneva forum during an emergency special session and said it would not cooperate.

Pillay, a former South African judge, was United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

She will be joined by Miloon Kothari of India, the first United Nations Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing, and Australian expert on international human rights law Chris Sidoti.