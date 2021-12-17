Former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump Launches NFT Business

Melania Trump will release NFTs “at regular intervals,” with part of the proceeds going to foster children, according to a press release.

In exchange for a cryptocurrency token, you can own a digital watercolor of Melania Trump’s eyes.

The former First Lady of the United States this week started a business selling NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, on her website in exchange for Solana tokens, currently valued at around $ 180 each.

Melania Trump will post NFTs “at regular intervals” on her website, according to a press release, with some of the proceeds going to foster children. It is not known what percentage of the proceeds will be donated, or if donations will go to specific charities related to foster children. Melania Trump’s press contact did not respond to an email request about how donations would be structured.

Aaron Dorfman, Chairman and CEO of the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy, says that when a company declares that “a portion of the profits” will go to charity without stating the exact amount, “It’s a huge red flag “.

“It means that charity is not a serious part of their plan,” Dorfman said. “It’s a marketing ploy.

The Trump family have a troubled history with charities, although Melania Trump was not directly involved in a clash over a charity the family ran in New York City.

While still President of the United States, Donald Trump paid a fine of $ 2 million after admitting to using his charitable foundation as a personal piggy bank. The fine was ordered to be distributed among eight charities.

The Donald J Trump Foundation has been dissolved.

Additionally, Trump agreed to restrictions on whether to form a new charity or foundation, and New York State required mandatory training for his children, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, all of whom were involved in the Trump Foundation.

Non-fungible tokens are basically digital certificates of authenticity that can be attached to art, music, or any other type of digital file. NFTs confirm ownership of an item by recording details on a digital ledger known as a blockchain, which is public and stored on computers across the internet, effectively making it impossible to lose or destroy.

An artist’s NFT known as Beeple sold for almost $ 70 million earlier this year. This sparked huge interest in digital technology that has been around for several years, building on a bitcoin craze that made blockchain a household word. Digital cat characters were selling for six-figure sums as early as 2017 and today you can buy digital NFTs on LeBron James basketball for a price ranging from a few dollars to almost a quarter of a million dollars.

While they are often touted as a fun hobby like collectibles because their values ​​fluctuate, NFTs are treated by many as investments. Like cryptocurrency, they are largely unregulated and many experts warn against investing money.