Former Tunisian president calls for protest against Kais Saied

Moncef Marzouki tells all Tunisians to come together on Sunday in defense of the constitution, democracy and national sovereignty.

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki called on Tunisians to demonstrate on Sunday against the takeover of the country’s president, Kais Saied.

“I call on all Tunisians to come together on Sunday to defend the constitution, democracy, freedom and national sovereignty,” Marzouki said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

“The presence should be strong during this event. I call on you all to put aside your political affiliations and participate, ”he added. “I have never seen Tunisia in the state it is in today. It’s time to act.

In July, the president plunged Tunisia into a constitutional crisis by suspending the elected parliament, sacking the prime minister and assuming executive power.

Last month he dismissed much of the constitution to say he could pass legislation by decree, questioning Tunisia’s democratic gains since its 2011 revolution that sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.

While he insists that his “exceptional measures” are aimed at “saving” the country, critics accuse him of orchestrating a coup.

“Sovereignty can be returned”

Marzouki’s call came as a protest movement known as Citizens Against Coup called for protests on Sunday against Saied’s decision to control all parts of the state.

Marzouki suggested the resignation of Saied and parliamentary president Rached Ghannouchi and the convention of the assembly as a way out of the current political crisis in Tunisia.

“Free and transparent early elections can be organized after a 45-day transition period during which sovereignty can be returned to the people,” he said.

The majority of parties in Tunisia reject Saied’s takeover, with some accusing him of orchestrating a coup against the constitution.

Other parties, however, have supported Saied’s decisions in light of the political, economic and health crises facing the North African country.

Earlier this month, thousands of Saied supporters rallied in the capital to show their support for his suspension from parliament and promises to change the political system.

The protest in central Tunis was called in response to protests against Saied’s actions over the previous two weekends at the same location.

Saied’s intervention follows years of economic stagnation and political paralysis, made worse by depleting lockdown last year, a slow-starting vaccination campaign and street protests.

Many Tunisians attribute these evils to a corrupt and self-serving political elite, and they see Saied, an independent elected in 2019, as a champion of the people.

Tunisia was previously seen as the only achievement among Arab states in their efforts towards a democratic transition that has seen popular revolutions overthrow ruling regimes, notably in Egypt, Libya and Yemen.