De Villiers announces his retirement from all forms of cricket after a distinguished 17-year career scoring more than 20,000 races.

Former South Africa international AB de Villiers has said he has decided to retire from all forms of cricket having lost his hunger for the game thus ending a 17-year career in which he won as one of the greatest in his country.

“It has been an amazing trip, but I have decided to retire from cricket,” de Villiers said in a tweet.

“Since the games in the backyard with my older brothers, I have played the game with sheer fun and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at 37, that flame isn’t burning so hot. “

De Villiers retired from all international formats in 2018, but was in talks about a return to the limited squad for the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup before deciding not to play for the Proteas again.

He was still involved in franchise cricket, last playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB described his retirement as the “end of an era” after a decade with the southern part of India.

Often referred to as ‘Mr 360’ for his wide range of shots which found every corner of the border, de Villiers played 114 tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 internationals for South Africa, scoring over 20,000 races in the three formats.

The South African also holds the record for the fastest ODI century, hitting a triple in just 31 deliveries in a 149 stroke against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015, breaking 16 sixes and nine borders.

Indian Virat Kohli, who once described his RCB de Villiers team-mate as the “IPL’s most significant game winner”, said his decision to retire “made him feel sick,” but knew she had been taken with her family in mind.

“To the best player of our time and the most inspiring person I have ever met you can be very proud of what you have done and what you have given to RCB my brother,” Kohli said on Twitter .

“Our connection is beyond the game and always will be.”