Former Philippine President Aquino buried in Manila

Hundreds of mourners dressed in black and white ribbons and face masks attended the funeral mass and burial ceremony.

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino was laid to rest in a Manila cemetery next to his parents, two of the Southeast Asian country’s democracy icons.

Hundreds of mourners in black and white, some also wearing yellow ribbons – the color associated with the Aquino family and a 1986 revolution that toppled a dictator – and face masks, attended a mass and a burial ceremony.

Aquino, president from 2010 to 2016, deceased at 61 in a Manila hospital on Thursday following kidney failure. His remains were cremated on Thursday.

“To the man we were lucky enough to have as a brother, we will always be proud of you, thank you, long after you and love you,” said Maria Elena Aquino-Cruz, an older sister of Aquino, during of the funeral mass. the Saturday. “To all of you, the bosses of Noy, thank you. “

Filipinos lined up along the roads to pay their respects during the hour-long convoy of dozens of vehicles from his alma mater, Ateneo de Manila University, to the cemetery south of the capital.

Aquino supporters light candles during a prayer vigil outside a university where his remains lie in Manila [File: Maria Tan/ AFP]

The army fired a 21-gun salute and a helicopter rained yellow flowers. At the Aquino residence in the heart of the capital, supporters left chrysanthemums, yellow bell and sunflower to the late leader.

Among those who paid tribute to Aquino were Vice President and political ally Leni Robredo, and close friends. Most supporters have been stranded at the entrance to the cemetery to prevent mass gatherings and the spread of COVID-19.

Popularly known as Noynoy, Aquino rode a wave of public support for the presidency following the 2009 death of his mother, revered “People Power” leader Corazon Aquino, who was president from 1986 to 1992.

His namesake father, a staunch critic of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was assassinated upon his return from political exile in 1983, sowing the seeds of the 1986 People’s Power Revolution that ousted the strongman from office.

As president, the young Aquino led the Philippines to shed its perennial image of “sick man of Asia” through better governance and robust economic growth.

He challenged Beijing’s vast South China Sea claims in the Hague Arbitration Tribunal in 2013.

President Rodrigo Duterte did not attend the funeral. He declared a 10-day mourning period, with national flags in government buildings at half mast.

Aquino, who led a private life after resigning, is survived by four sisters.

Philippine Army Honor Guards march as they escort the chariot carrying the late President’s urn [Ted Aljibe/ AFP]