Former Microsoft CEO becomes ninth member of $ 100 billion club

One of the most exclusive clubs in the world has just welcomed a new member, with a second contender knocking on the door.

Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft Corp., has a net worth of over $ 100 billion, making him the ninth person in the world to reach that high plateau. Oracle Corp. founder Larry Ellison failed to reach a score of 10, ending Wednesday with a fortune of $ 98.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ballmer, 65, who stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2014 and now owns the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA, saw his wealth increase by $ 20.1 billion this year, while Ellison added 18, $ 9 billion.

A rally in tech stocks fueled the latest increase in wealth, with seven of them breaking the $ 100 billion mark pulling their fortunes from tech companies. Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com Inc., the richest person in the world, was among the biggest beneficiaries of this rally and now has a record net worth of $ 212.1 billion.

Together, the nine club members – along with Ellison – have added an estimated $ 245 billion to their fortunes since the start of the year and are now collectively worth $ 1.36 trillion. As well as being primarily tech chiefs, the group is also largely American, with the exception of French luxury mogul Bernard Arnault.

While the equity rally has boosted the fortunes of the world’s richest, it has also renewed scrutiny of wealth inequality and taxes. Using confidential data leaked on tax returns, the ProPublica newspaper reported last month that Bezos, Elon Musk and other prominent billionaires paid little or no income tax in some years, which led to calls from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, and others. to review the tax code.

President Joe Biden is proposing a broad package of tax changes aimed at forcing the rich to hand over more of their money. He wants to double the capital gains tax to a maximum rate of 39.6% and toughen the rules governing trusts, estates and other vehicles often used by millionaires and billionaires to lower their tax bill.

“The persistent lack of wealth for a large portion of Americans is striking,” said Kenan Fikri, director of research at Economic Innovation Group, a Washington-based think tank started by tech entrepreneurs, including the co-founder of Napster Inc. Sean Parker. “Markets are reaching historic highs, but too few people are seeing a direct economic benefit. “

Ballmer’s taxes were cited Thursday in a ProPublica article that showed how billionaires are using sports team ownership to reduce their tax liability. The Clippers owner earned $ 656 million in 2018 and paid $ 78 million in taxes, a 12% federal tax rate, far lower than star players on the team or workers on the team. arena.

Propublica, which cited Internal Revenue Service documents, said a spokesperson for Ballmer declined to answer specific questions. The spokesperson told the outlet that the billionaire has always “paid the taxes he owes and has publicly noted that he would personally agree to pay more.”