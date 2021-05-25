Former Malian coup leader takes power after president’s arrest

Colonel Assimi Goita says he acted after the president and prime minister failed to consult with him about a new government.

Mali’s acting vice president Col. Assimi Goita said he took power after the transitional president and prime minister failed to consult with him on forming a new government.

“This kind of move is a testament to the clear will of the transitional president and the prime minister to seek to violate the transitional charter,” he said on Tuesday, describing the couple’s actions as “a demonstrable intention to sabotage the transition. “.

Elections will take place next year as scheduled, he said.

President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were stopped and taken Monday to a military base outside the capital, prompting swift condemnation from international powers, some of whom have called it an “attempted coup”.

The two men headed a transitional government created after a military coup in August that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. They have been tasked with overseeing the return to democratic elections.

Goita, who led the August coup, orchestrated the arrests after two other coup leaders were removed from their government posts in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

In a statement read by a national television aide, Goita said next year’s elections to restore an elected government would go as planned.

“The vice-president of the transition was obliged to act to preserve the transition charter and defend the republic,” the statement said.

The world reacts

There are concerns the situation could worsen the instability in this West African country, where armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIL) control large areas of the north and center, and launch frequent attacks against the army and civilians .

The United Nations, the European Union and countries in the region have all condemned the military’s actions and demanded the immediate release of the arrested leaders.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted a call for calm and called for the “unconditional release” of the leaders.

African Union leader Félix Tshisekedi, who is also President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, echoed the call, saying he “strongly condemns any action aimed at destabilizing Mali”.

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was due to visit Mali on Tuesday.