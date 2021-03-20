Former Malaysian prime minister engulfed in massive corruption case admits ‘accidental error’ in violating Covid regulation.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is appealing last year’s conviction for theft of hundreds of millions of dollars. And he’s fighting similar charges in four other trials. But there is a violation he freely admits: breaking a coronavirus rule In a restaurant.
“I confess”, he wrote on his Facebook page Friday. “I accept both criticism and insight.”
Mr. Najib’s offense occurred when he went to eat at the Chee Meng Chicken Rice Shop in Kuala Lumpur but did not check in with a phone app, as required, when he arrived. He called it an “accidental mistake”.
A video widely shared on social media showed him and his entourage casually strolling around the restaurant.
He urged authorities to issue the appropriate fine of around $ 365, and said he would take advantage of a special “early bird” offer. offered by the government. If he pays the fine within seven days, he noted, he would get a 50% reduction.
“The police will call me,” he said in another message on Saturday. “I will cooperate.”
“At least the police can identify me thanks to the HD video,” he added, glancing at another politician accused of appearing in a low-res sex video but who never did. been positively identified.
Due to the scandal over the missing money from the government investment fund, 1Malyasia Development Berhad or 1MDB, Mr. Najib’s ruling coalition lost his grip on power in the 2018 elections for the first time since independence in 1957. He was ousted from his post as Prime Minister but re-elected to Parliament by his district.
He was accused of siphoning at least $ 4.5 billion from the fund, which he created and oversaw. Much of the money would have ended up on his personal account and in the possession of members of his family.
In July it was found guilty of seven counts of corruption and sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. He was also fined nearly $ 50 million.
In October, one of his trials was suspended for two weeks because Mr. Najib was forced to self-quarantine after traveling to Sabah state, a coronavirus hotspot at the time. He faces more than two dozen corruption charges in this lawsuit.
Mr. Najib, who is trying to restore his reputation, appears to be using the incident at the chicken rice store as a way to highlight the special treatment received by other senior officials who violated coronavirus regulations without penalties.
“No double standard in my case,” he says. “Other people, other parties, ministers that I don’t know.”
Source link