Former Malaysian prime minister engulfed in massive corruption case admits ‘accidental error’ in violating Covid regulation.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is appealing last year’s conviction for theft of hundreds of millions of dollars. And he’s fighting similar charges in four other trials. But there is a violation he freely admits: breaking a coronavirus rule In a restaurant.

“I confess”, he wrote on his Facebook page Friday. “I accept both criticism and insight.”

Mr. Najib’s offense occurred when he went to eat at the Chee Meng Chicken Rice Shop in Kuala Lumpur but did not check in with a phone app, as required, when he arrived. He called it an “accidental mistake”.

A video widely shared on social media showed him and his entourage casually strolling around the restaurant.

He urged authorities to issue the appropriate fine of around $ 365, and said he would take advantage of a special “early bird” offer. offered by the government. If he pays the fine within seven days, he noted, he would get a 50% reduction.