Former LRA leader, former child soldier, sentenced to 25 years in prison

Dominic Ongwen, 45, was convicted of 61 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including rape, murder and sexual slavery, committed in northern Uganda between July 2002 and December 31.

Summarizing the decision to convict him, Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt underlined the unique nature of the case.

Victim and aggressor

“The Chamber is faced in this case with a unique situation. He is confronted with an aggressor who, willfully and lucidly, caused enormous suffering to his victims ”, he mentionned.

“However, he also comes face to face with an author who himself had endured extreme suffering at the hands of the group, of which he later became a prominent member and leader.”

Justice Smith said the chamber decided to give some weight in mitigating the circumstances of Mr Ongwen’s childhood, his LRA abduction at a very young age and his early stay in the group. .

The LRA was created in the 1980s by Joseph Kony, a so-called prophet long wanted for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Children forced to kill

The group launched its insurgency in northern Uganda, attacking camps hosting internally displaced people, eventually spreading to countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic.

It is estimated that as many as 25,000 children were abducted and forced to fight during hostilities or to serve as laborers.

As the LRA brigade commander, Mr. Ongwen has sanctioned the killing of large numbers of civilians, forced marriage, sex slavery and the recruitment of child soldiers, among other serious crimes.

He had been held at the ICC, located in The Hague, Netherlands, since January 2015, and was convicted in February.

The period of detention will be deducted from his overall prison sentence.

The ICC has also issued an order for the submission of reparation claims to its victims. Contributions from parties to the case are expected by September 6 of this year, while those from “interested persons or organizations, especially with local expertise” are expected by July 7, 2021.