Former Justice Ministry lawyer interrupts testimony on January 6

WASHINGTON (AP) – A former assistant attorney general who aligned with former President Donald Trump after losing the 2020 election has declined to be fully interviewed by a House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol uprising. January 6, ending a deposition after about 90 minutes. Friday.

Jeffrey Clark, who defended Trump’s efforts to overturn the election told the committee he would not answer questions based on Trump’s assertion of executive privilege in an ongoing court case, according to a person familiar with the closed-door meeting who obtained anonymity to discuss it. Clarke walked out of the interview with her lawyer, who told reporters they were coming “home”.

Clark, who was subpoenaed by the committee to appear, did not respond to questions from reporters upon his departure.

A spokesperson for the committee also declined to comment.

Clark’s refusal is just the latest fallout from Trump’s attempt to assert executive privilege in a lawsuit he deposited against the committee and the National Archives. The lawsuit aims to prevent the government from releasing a slice of internal White House documents, including call logs, draft remarks, speeches and handwritten staff notes before and during the insurgency. President Joe Biden has so far waived executive privilege on nearly all documents requested by the committee, citing the need for the panel to investigate the violent attack.

Amid legal wrangling, the House panel struggled to secure cooperation from some of Trump’s other key allies – including his longtime associate Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – while conducting a thorough investigation out of public view. The committee has so far interviewed more than 150 witnesses, according to two people familiar with the interviews who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.

The talks included a wide range of former and current executive officials, Trump campaign aides, law enforcement officials and others. The panel also spoke with several people who helped organize a rally the morning of January 6 when Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell.”

The story continues

Clark is one of nearly 20 people the committee has subpoenaed so far. A report released by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee last month detailed how he defended Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results and as a result clashed with Justice Department superiors who resisted the pressure, culminating in a dramatic White House meeting in which Trump brooded over Clark’s rise to attorney general. He did not do so after several collaborators threatened to resign.

Jan. 6 House committee chairman Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi wrote in Clark’s subpoena that the committee’s investigation “revealed credible evidence that you attempted to involve the Department of Justice. Justice in efforts to halt the peaceful transfer of power “and its efforts” risked implicating the Justice Ministry in actions that lacked evidence and threatened to overthrow the rule of law. “

It is not clear whether the panel will decide to hold Clark in contempt of Congress, as he did with Bannon. The House voted last month to recommend the charges against Bannon, and it is now up to the Department of Justice decide whether to continue.

The panel could also pursue similar contempt charges against Meadows and former Trump administration aides Dan Scavino and Kashyap Patel, who all had lengthy discussions with the committee about their testimony after their subpoena.

Despite Trump false statements about a stolen election – the main motivation behind the violent mob that broke into the Capitol and interrupted Biden’s certification of victory – the results were confirmed by state officials and confirmed by the courts . Trump’s own attorney general William Barr had said the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have altered the results.

___

Associated Press reporter Rick Gentilo contributed to this report.