Former Johnson aide says UK government has publicly failed over COVID

LONDON (AP) – Former chief assistant to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government had ‘let down’ the British people and ‘failed disastrously’ in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Dominic Cummings launched a meteoric attack on the government he once served, telling lawmakers investigating the UK pandemic response that some ministers and officials had gone on vacation as the virus headed for the UK in February 2020.

He said the government “was not operating on a war footing on this issue in February in any way. A lot of people were literally skiing.

“The truth is, senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me, are disastrously below the standards the public has come to expect of their government in a crisis like this,” Cummings said.

“When the public needed us most, the government failed,” he said, adding that people “died needlessly” as a result.

The UK has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest death toll in Europe. Lockdowns ended most of the economy and the country experienced one of the world’s deepest recessions

A mass vaccination campaign that began in December has drastically reduced infections and deaths, but the government recognizes it will have to answer serious questions about its handling of the virus in a future public inquiry.

Cummings’ testimony before Parliament’s science and health committees gave a taste of what might come out of it. Sessions of parliamentary committees are often dry business, but Cummings’ was broadcast live on television.

One of the architects of the successful campaign to get Britain out of the European Union, Cummings was appointed senior adviser when Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019. He left in November amid a power struggle. within the Prime Minister’s office.

In recent days, Cummings has used Twitter to direct a torrent of criticism against his former employer, accusing Johnson of overseeing a chaotic government whose failure to act quickly against the coronavirus has caused thousands of needless deaths.

Cummings accuses the government of sticking to a policy of “herd immunity” – allowing the virus to spread through the population while protecting the most vulnerable – until it is too late to avoid lockdowns draconian and numerous deaths.

The government denies that “collective immunity” has ever been its policy.