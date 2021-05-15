Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi leaves hospital without being seen – Times of India

World

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi leaves hospital without being seen

MILAN: former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left Milan San Raffaele hospital after a five-day stay, a spokesperson for his party Forza Italia (Go Italy!) said on Saturday.
Berlusconi, 84, exited through a side entrance and was not seen by photographers and cameramen waiting outside the main doors.
Speculation has grown in recent days that Berlusconi’s health is seriously deteriorating. His doctors have not released a detailed update on his condition for weeks, but his party denied on Friday that he was in critical condition.
“Now is not the time for obituaries,” a party source said.
The billionaire businessman has been to the hospital several times after contracting coronavirus last September. He told reporters at the time that he had survived the “most dangerous challenge” of his life, but sources later said he continued to suffer from the adverse effects of the deadly virus.
He was hospitalized in March and twice in April. He also went to the hospital in January with a heart problem.
Political ally Matteo Salvini told reporters on Friday that Berlusconi “was not doing very well” but predicted he would bounce back quickly.

