Former Iran hostage wants Biden to prioritize prisoner release

U.S. military officials told CBS News that Iran and its militias may be considering action against a U.S. embassy or military base in the region. Iran vowed revenge for US airstrike that killed the general Qassem Soleimani one year ago.

As tension grew, CBS News spoke to Xiyue Wang, an American recently released from an Iranian prison after spending three and a half years there. Her son was just a toddler when Xiyue was jailed in Iran on fabricated charges of espionage. He maintains that he is only a scholar and that he was targeted because he is American.

Xiyue said his interrogator told him “very explicitly” that they jailed him in the hope that the United States would strike a deal.

“The intelligence ministry interrogator made it clear to me that they needed me as a spy to convict me so that they could make a deal with the United States,” he said.

“You are not the first American and you can rest assured that you are not the last American to be imprisoned in Iran,” the interrogator said, according to Xiyue.

In 2019, President Trump traded a jailed Iranian scientist for Xiyue.

“They didn’t get everything they hoped for,” Xiyue said, adding that the Iranians wanted the money and the United States was unfreezing their holdings.

At least three other Americans are still detained, one of whom said he met in prison.

President-elect Biden wants to try diplomacy with Iran on its nuclear weapons program, but expert Suzanne Maloney says that shouldn’t be the only problem. The Biden team has offered to join the Iran nuclear deal, which would lift sanctions in the billions.

“There must be negotiations around the nuclear issue. But that does not mean subordinating other groups of concerns, especially the lives of Americans who are being held in Iranian jails,” said Maloney, director of the foreign policy program. at Brookings. Institution.

Xiyue urges Mr. Biden to make the release of Americans held hostage his top priority.

“Without their return: no deal with Iran,” he said.

