Former inclusive UK chief rabbi Jonathan Sacks dies at 72

Jonathan Sacks, the UK’s former chief rabbi who has established himself as an important and widely heard voice on the role of religion in the modern world, died in London on Saturday. He was 72 years old.

The cause was cancer, according to Dan Sacker, a spokesperson. Rabbi Sacks, who wrote extensively and made frequent media appearances, retired from public life in mid-October after announcing he was being treated for the disease.

While his religious home was Orthodox Judaism, Rabbi Sacks was one of Judaism’s most inclusive voices. In a 2013 study of his work, “Universalizing Particularity,” the editors wrote: “Sacks possesses a rare ability to delicate balance the universal demands of the modern, multicultural world with the particularism associated with Judaism.

His universalism sometimes put him in hot water with more fundamentalist elements of the Jewish community. While Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Sacks published “The Dignity of Difference: How to Avoid the Clash of Civilizations” (2002), a book whose central message was that religious communities have parity in their attempts to find God. .