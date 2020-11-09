Former inclusive UK chief rabbi Jonathan Sacks dies at 72
Jonathan Sacks, the UK’s former chief rabbi who has established himself as an important and widely heard voice on the role of religion in the modern world, died in London on Saturday. He was 72 years old.
The cause was cancer, according to Dan Sacker, a spokesperson. Rabbi Sacks, who wrote extensively and made frequent media appearances, retired from public life in mid-October after announcing he was being treated for the disease.
While his religious home was Orthodox Judaism, Rabbi Sacks was one of Judaism’s most inclusive voices. In a 2013 study of his work, “Universalizing Particularity,” the editors wrote: “Sacks possesses a rare ability to delicate balance the universal demands of the modern, multicultural world with the particularism associated with Judaism.
His universalism sometimes put him in hot water with more fundamentalist elements of the Jewish community. While Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Sacks published “The Dignity of Difference: How to Avoid the Clash of Civilizations” (2002), a book whose central message was that religious communities have parity in their attempts to find God. .
“God spoke to mankind in many languages: through Judaism to the Jews, Christianity to Christians, Islam to Muslims,” he wrote. “No belief has a monopoly on spiritual truth; no civilization includes all the spiritual, ethical and artistic expressions of humanity. “
He added, “God is greater than religion. It is only partially understood by any faith.
Some members of the Orthodox community accused him of heresy. Judaism, they said, is the ultimate truth. Rabbi Sacks later returned to some of his statements, subtly revising them in a later edition.
He was the Chief Rabbi from 1991 to 2013. His official title was Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth of Nations, a title which made him the head of a large network of Orthodox congregations but no congregations at the ends of the Jewish community. . religious spectrum, the liberal and ultra-Orthodox.
Yet the title has always been one of the most important Jewish positions in Europe, and he has used this chair effectively, both during and after his tenure as Chief Rabbi, to speak out against anti-Semitism and in favor of it. State of Israel.
Rabbi Sacks was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2005 and made a life peer in the House of Lords in 2009. He has maintained a close relationship with former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who said in a statement that the rabbi “had the rarest of gifts – expressing complex ideas in the simplest terms. He called him “a man of enormous intellectual stature but with the warmest human spirit.”
Rabbi Sacks was a leader in interfaith relations and was close to the former Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey. Their common interests went beyond religion: they had a common passion for Arsenal football club and sometimes went to matches together.
Jonathan Sacks was born on March 8, 1948 to Louis Sacks, a textile trader, and Louisa (Frumkin) Sacks, who had driven ambulances to London during the Blitz. Unlike other future rabbis, he did not attend Jewish schools as a child but rather was educated in Anglican schools. He studied philosophy at the University of Cambridge.
In a 2011 essay titled “Finding God,” he wrote that he was drawn to both the universalism of philosophy and the peculiarity of his own Judaism. At the time of his studies, he writes, “the words ‘religion’ and ‘philosophy’ went together like cricket and thunderstorms: you would often find them together, but the latter usually ended the former. The philosophers were atheists, or at least agnostics.
In the mid-1960s, at the age of 19, he undertook what he called a “Greyhound Tour” of North America in search of academic and spiritual direction. Two encounters in particular “changed life,” he writes. He met Rabbi Joseph Soloveitchik, eminent rabbinical scholar of Yeshiva University in New York, and with Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the leader of the Lubavitch movement, in Brooklyn.
“Rabbi Soloveitchik challenged me to think,” Rabbi Sacks wrote, “Rabbi Schneerson had challenged me to lead.
He decided to devote his life to Jewish study and leadership. He was ordained a rabbi in 1976 and then completed his doctorate. in philosophy at the University of London. He was then the spiritual leader of several leading London synagogues before being appointed Chief Rabbi in 1991.
Rabbi Sacks has written over 25 books, and the themes have become more universal over time. His most recent book, published this year, is entitled “Morality: Restoring the Common Good in Divided Times”. In 2009, he published a new commentary on the daily prayer book, published by Koren, which has become a standard in many Orthodox congregations around the world. His 2017 TED talk, “Facing the Future Without Fear,” garnered nearly 2 million views.
Rabbi Sacks is survived by his wife, Elaine; their children, Joshua, Dina and Gila; three brothers, Alan, Brian and Eliot; and nine grandchildren.
In 1991, shortly before becoming Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Sacks appeared on a popular BBC show, “Desert Island Discs,” where celebrities are asked to imagine what they would take with them if they were stranded on. A desert island. The host uses these elements to shape a discussion about the guest’s life, career, and passions.
Rabbi Sacks said he would take a Talmud, the Jewish library of law and traditions, and a pencil to write a commentary on it. As for the music, it would take a devotional song from the Lubavitcher tradition called “Tzomoh L’cho Nafshi”, which means “My soul thirsts for you, God”.
“Quite simply,” he said, “I hope someday something like this would be my epitaph: that his soul thirsted for God.”
