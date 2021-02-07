Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks dies at 67

Spinks, who defeated Muhammad Ali in 1978 in one of the most shocking upheavals in boxing history, died of cancer.

Former heavyweight boxing world champion Leon Spinks, who took the crown from Muhammad Ali in 1978 before losing a rematch, died on Friday, his publicists said. He was 67 years old.

Spinks died with his wife, Brenda Spinks, by his side, after a five-year battle with cancer. He had been admitted to a Las Vegas hospital in December, according to a statement from The Firm PR to Las Vegas television station KVVU on Saturday.

“His last fight was fought with the same skill, the same grace and the same courage that had carried him through so many challenges in his life,” the statement said.

“Leon fought with resilience against many diseases, never losing his characteristic smile. Showing Spinks’ true determination, he never threw in the towel.

Spinks ended his career 26-17 with three draws and 14 knockouts, but struggled to regain the fame that came early in his career in one of the most shocking upheavals in boxing history.

With a toothy smile, Spinks made his way to Olympic gold in 1976 as an American lightweight in Montreal and turned pro six months later at the age of 23.

After just eight professional fights, seven wins and a draw, Spinks was sent to the ring against the iconic Muhammad Ali on February 15, 1978 at the Las Vegas Hilton.

Spinks ended his career with a 26-17 record, with three draws and 14 knockouts [File: Robert Galbraith/Reuters]

Captured Title of Ali

Spinks won a 15-round split decision over 36-year-old Ali, who lost world crowns in the ring for the only time in his career, falling to 55-3 as Spinks won the heavyweight title in the shortest time of all fighters. in history, only 13 months after his professional debut.

It would be the greatest moment of his career.

Seven months later, in a pre-70,000 rematch at the New Orleans Superdome, fit and fearsome Muhammad Ali won a 15-round unanimous decision in what would be the final victory of his legendary career, making him the first three-time champion in heavyweight history.

Spinks had been stripped of the World Boxing Council crown for winning the rematch with Ali rather than facing mandatory challenger Ken Norton, so the second fight was only for the World Boxing Association title.

WBA Champion Leon Spinks secures Muhammad Ali right against the ropes in their heavyweight title fight at the New Orleans Superdome on September 15, 1978 [AP Photo]

Spinks also lost his next fight, but won another crown shot in 1981 against Larry Holmes, only to be stopped in the third round.

It took Spinks nearly five years to earn another shot at a world crown, but he fought for the WBC cruiserweight title in 1986, stopped in the sixth round by Dwight Muhammad Qawi.

It started a race where he only managed one win and a draw in 10 fights. He lost five of his last eight fights before retiring in 1995.

Spinks’ son Cory was an undisputed welterweight champion from 2003 to 2005 and had brief junior middleweight reigns in 2007 and 2009.

Spinks’ younger brother Michael was an Olympic middleweight champion in 1976 who was the undisputed light heavyweight champion from 1983 to 1985 and a heavyweight champion from 1985 to 1986.