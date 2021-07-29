Former Cardinal McCarrick accused of sexual assault

Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked after a Vatican investigation confirmed he sexually assaulted adults as well as children, has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at a wedding reception in 1974, according to court records.

McCarrick is charged with three counts of indecent assault and assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, according to documents filed in Dedham District Court on Wednesday.

He is the first cardinal in the United States to have ever been charged with a sex crime against a minor, according to Mitchell Garabedian, a well-known lawyer for victims of sexual abuse at the church who represents the man alleging McCarrick’s abuse .

“It takes a tremendous amount of courage for a victim of sexual abuse to report to investigators that she has been sexually assaulted and to continue with criminal proceedings,” Garabedian said in an email. “Let the facts be presented, the law applied and a fair verdict rendered. “

Barry Coburn, an attorney for McCarrick, told The Associated Press they “look forward to dealing with the matter in the courtroom,” and declined to comment further.

The charges against McCarrick were first reported by the Boston Globe on Thursday.

The man said the abuse started when he was a young boy, court records show. The man told authorities in an interview in January that McCarrick was close to his family and that he would organize wedding masses, baptisms and funerals for them.

Retired Cardinal Theodore McCarrick stands before Archbishop Donald Wuerl’s Installation Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, June 22, 2006 [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

The man said that at his brother’s wedding reception at Wellesley College in June 1974 – when he was 16 – McCarrick told him his father wanted him to have a conversation with McCarrick because the boy “Was mischievous at home and didn’t go to church.”

The man said they both went for a walk around campus and McCarrick groped him before returning to the party. The man said McCarrick also sexually assaulted him in a “locker room type closet” after they returned to the reception, officials wrote in the documents.

Before leaving the room, McCarrick told him to “say three Our Fathers and one Hail Mary or it was one Our Father and three Hail Marys, so that God can redeem you from your sins,” according to the report. .

McCarrick, who now lives in Missouri, was ordered to appear in Massachusetts for his arraignment on August 26.

McCarrick, 91, was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019 after a Vatican investigation confirmed decades of rumors he was a sexual predator.

The case created a credibility crisis for the church as the Vatican had authoritative cardinal reports dating back to 1999 that McCarrick’s behavior was problematic, but he became an influential cardinal, kingmaker and emissary of the “Soft diplomacy” of the Holy See.

Jeff Anderson, a lawyer who has represented others who say they were victims of McCarrick, said in a statement that “the defrocked cardinal’s” story of prolific sex crimes has been ignored by top Catholic officials for decades. ” .

“For too long, Catholic institutions have regulated themselves while making promises and promises without acting. McCarrick should be behind bars for his crimes, ”Anderson said.

Among the thousands of Catholic clergymen implicated in sexual abuse over the past decades, McCarrick stood out for having reached the highest circles of church leadership – although awareness of his behavior suspect was spreading steadily in the hierarchy.

Ordained a priest in New York in 1958, McCarrick became Archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, in 1986, and then Archbishop of Washington, DC, in 2000. He was elevated to cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II. .

In June 2018, McCarrick suddenly became the face of the long-standing Catholic sexual abuse crisis as Pope Francis removed him from the prosecution over allegations he abused a teenager while serving as a priest. At New York. A church panel determined that claims by a former altar boy that McCarrick had fondled him before Christmas Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in 1971 and 1972 were “credible and valid.”

The church has also admitted that it made previously undisclosed financial settlements with adults who accused McCarrick of sexual misconduct decades ago. It was apparently common knowledge in the United States and to Vatican officials that “Uncle Ted,” as McCarrick was known, slept with seminarians, and yet he still rose through the ranks of the church.