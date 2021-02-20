Former artistic director of Greek National Theater detained after arrest warrant for rape

ATHENS – Greek police on Saturday evening arrested the former artistic director of the country’s prestigious National Theater, who has been the target of accusations of sexual abuse and harassment that have rocked the Greek artistic world in recent weeks.

Dimitris Lignadis visited Athens police headquarters shortly after being informed that an arrest warrant had been issued against his rape arrest, his lawyer Nikos Georgouleas said in a text message. Speaking later outside police headquarters, where his client was being held, Mr Georgouleas said his client had denied the charges.

“Everything that is heard he denies,” said the lawyer.

Mr Lignadis is the most prominent among the many directors and actors to be named in a torrent of accusations that rocked the Greek arts world. And the charges against him are among the most serious. He resigned his post at the National Theater earlier this month after reports emerged suggesting that he sexually harassed young actors, which he furiously denied. After his resignation, other reports emerged alleging more serious abuses.

M. Lignadis in 2019. Credit… Efi Skaza / Eurokinissi, via Agence France-Presse – Getty Images

The upheaval in Greece’s arts world came after an Olympic sailor, Sofia Bekatorou, accused a senior sailing official last month of sexually abusing her in 1998. Her charges were the first high-profile charge of sexual assault and abuse of power in Greece since the #MeToo movement swept the world, bringing down powerful figures from sports, media and beyond.