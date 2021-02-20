Former artistic director of Greek National Theater detained after arrest warrant for rape
ATHENS – Greek police on Saturday evening arrested the former artistic director of the country’s prestigious National Theater, who has been the target of accusations of sexual abuse and harassment that have rocked the Greek artistic world in recent weeks.
Dimitris Lignadis visited Athens police headquarters shortly after being informed that an arrest warrant had been issued against his rape arrest, his lawyer Nikos Georgouleas said in a text message. Speaking later outside police headquarters, where his client was being held, Mr Georgouleas said his client had denied the charges.
“Everything that is heard he denies,” said the lawyer.
Mr Lignadis is the most prominent among the many directors and actors to be named in a torrent of accusations that rocked the Greek arts world. And the charges against him are among the most serious. He resigned his post at the National Theater earlier this month after reports emerged suggesting that he sexually harassed young actors, which he furiously denied. After his resignation, other reports emerged alleging more serious abuses.
The upheaval in Greece’s arts world came after an Olympic sailor, Sofia Bekatorou, accused a senior sailing official last month of sexually abusing her in 1998. Her charges were the first high-profile charge of sexual assault and abuse of power in Greece since the #MeToo movement swept the world, bringing down powerful figures from sports, media and beyond.
Greece’s Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said on Friday she had asked the country’s Supreme Court to investigate a barrage of sexual assault charges, mainly those involving abuse of minors.
In her remarks, Ms Mendoni underlined the need for a “catharsis” in the Greek cultural sector and said that sexual abuse, especially against minors, must not go unpunished.
The unfolding scandal has fueled a fierce political struggle in Greece. Mendoni’s detractors accuse her of appointing Mr. Lignadis to the National Theater in 2019. Defending the actions of her ministry, Ms. Mendoni said that neither she nor the country’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, had known Mr. Lignadis “personally” and only knew him as an actor.
“Mr Lignadis is a dangerous man, but it has come to light now,” the minister said. She said she felt “cheated” by him.
“With a deep acting talent, he tried to convince us that he had nothing to do with any of this,” Ms Mendoni said, referring to accusations of abuse.
Mr Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister, also spoke about the growing number of accusations of sexual abuse and harassment in the Greek performing arts during a televised meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday.
“Child sexual abuse is the most heinous version of this phenomenon,” Mitsotakis said at the meeting. “In the public dialogue which has fortunately started, we must reach the greatest possible political and social consensus if we are to tackle the problem,” he said.
Greek prosecutors are expected to start calling witnesses next week for their broader investigation into allegations of abuse and harassment in the Greek artistic world, starting with the head of the country’s actors’ union, Spyros Bibilas, who said that the union had been inundated with complaints from actors reporting alleged abuses.
In a statement released on Saturday after Mr Lignadis’ arrest, the Greek Ministry of Justice said the judicial authorities “will do whatever is necessary to ensure that everything is brought to light on this very shady case and that justice is done. “.
