Former Algerian President Bouteflika Dies At 84

A veteran of the Algerian War of Independence ruled the North African country for two decades before he resigned in April 2019.

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the country’s presidency announced on Friday, more than two years after stepping down under pressure from mass protests and the army.

Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria’s war of independence, had ruled the North African country for two decades before his resignation in April 2019 after street protests rejecting his plan to run for a fifth term.

He had rarely been seen in public before his departure since a stroke in 2013.

After Bouteflika’s resignation, in an effort to end protests demanding political and economic reforms, the authorities launched unprecedented corruption investigations, leading to the imprisonment of several senior officials, including the powerful brother and adviser of Bouteflika, Saïd.

After Algeria’s independence from France in 1962, former President Bouteflika became the Algerian Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs and an influential figure in the non-aligned movement.

As president of the United Nations General Assembly, Bouteflika invited former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to address the forum in 1974, a historic step towards international recognition of the Palestinian cause.

He also called for China to get a seat at the United Nations and denounced the apartheid regime in South Africa.

In the early 1980s, he went into exile after the death of former President Houari Boumediene and moved to Dubai, where he became an advisor to a member of the reigning family of the emirate.

He returned home in the 1990s when Algeria was ravaged by a war between the army and armed Islamist militants that left at least 200,000 dead.

Elected president in 1999, he managed to negotiate a truce with the Islamists and launched a process of national reconciliation allowing the country to restore peace.