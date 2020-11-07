World
Former Afghan TV presenter killed in capital explosion – Times of India
KABUL: ONE bomb attached to the vehicle of a former presenter on Afghanistan TOLO TV exploded early Saturday, killing the journalist and two other civilians, Kabul police said.
Yama Siawash’s death is under investigation and the identities of other victims were not immediately known, police spokesperson said Ferdaws Faramarz. No one immediately claimed responsibility.
Violence and chaos have intensified in Afghanistan in recent months with an attack last week on Kabul University that killed 22 people, many of them students. the Affiliate of the Islamic State claimed this and another attack on an educational institution on October 24, also in the capital, which killed 24 people.
The wave of violent attacks comes even as government negotiators and Taliban come together in Qatar to end decades of relentless warfare in Afghanistan. Both sides have made little progress.
The talks were part of a negotiated deal between the United States and the Taliban to allow U.S. and NATO troops to withdraw from Afghanistan, ending 19 years of military engagement.
According to initial reports, Siawash was near his home when the bomb attached to his car exploded. An eyewitness, Mohammad Rafi, said Siawash’s father and brother were the first to reach the burning vehicle.
Rafi said the three people killed were inside the car.
Siawash was a former TV presenter who anchored political programs on TOLO TV.
