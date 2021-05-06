Former Afghan TV host shot dead in Kandahar city

Rawan, who hosted a popular talk show on Tolo News before joining the government ministry, was killed by unidentified gunmen.

Nemat Rawan, a former Afghan television journalist, was shot dead in southern Kandahar city on Thursday, officials said, becoming the fifth journalist to be killed this year.

Rawan hosted a popular talk show on the country’s leading broadcaster, Tolo News, before joining the finance ministry as a communications specialist last month.

He was “murdered by unidentified armed men,” Kandahar city police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barekzai told AFP news agency.

“It is heartbreaking to learn that a friend and former colleague Nemat Rawan was shot dead in Kandahar City today,” Lotfullah Najafizada, director of Tolo News, said on Twitter.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban have been accused of a wave of assassinations targeting journalists in recent months.

Taliban warning

On Wednesday, a Taliban spokesperson warned that media workers who make “biased reports” would be “held accountable.”

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the country’s peace council, on Thursday condemned the Taliban threat against the media and “any attempt to silence Afghan journalists.”

Members of Afghanistan’s educated class – including journalists, activists and judges – have been the target of bombings and shootings for months, forcing many into hiding or leaving the country.

The killings have escalated since the start of peace talks last year between the Afghan government and the Taliban, raising fears that the rebels will eliminate perceived opponents as negotiations stall.

At least 11 Afghan journalists were killed in 2020, and four more were said to have been murdered this year, according to a recent report by Amnesty International.

In early March, three female media workers were shot dead in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

About 1,000 Afghan media workers have left their jobs in the past six months, an Afghan Journalists Safety Committee recently said.

Afghanistan has long been ranked among the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.