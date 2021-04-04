World
Former Adidas owner tied up and beaten in burglary – Times of India
PARIS: former French minister and scandal magnate Bernard Tapie, once owner of Adidas, was assaulted with his wife during a burglary at midnight of their home, police said on Sunday.
The couple were asleep when four men broke into the Combs-la-Ville house near Paris around 12:30 a.m. Sunday (10:30 p.m. GMT Saturday), beat them and tie them up with electrical cords before running away with their loot.
Dominique Tapie managed to free herself and went to a neighbor’s house, from where she called the police. Slightly injured by several blows to the face, she was taken to hospital for a check-up.
“She’s fine,” Tapie’s grandson, Rodolphe Tapie, told AFP.
During the burglary, the perpetrators “pulled her by the hair because they wanted to know where the treasure was,” the mayor of Combs-La-Ville, Guy Geoffroy, told AFP. “But of course there was no treasure, and the fact that they couldn’t find any only made the violence worse.”
Tapie himself, 78, suffered a blow to the head with a club, prosecutor Beatrice Angelelli told AFP, but he refused to be taken into care.
“My grandfather refused to be taken away,” said Rodolphe Tapie. “He’s broken, very tired. He was sitting on a chair when he was hit with a club.”
The burglars broke into Tapie’s house, a large estate known as the “Moulin de Breuil”, through a first-floor window, undetected by the guards.
They fled with two watches, including a Rolex, earrings, bracelets and a ring, according to a source close to the investigation.
Tapie was a socialist minister who rose from humble beginnings to building a sports and media empire, but then ran into a series of legal problems.
He made his fortune early in his career by taking over failed companies during corporate raids, stripping them of their assets, and selling them for profit during years of financial deregulation by France.
He has often flaunted his wealth, including buying a 72-meter yacht and a football club, Olympique de Marseille, which won the French championship while their owner.
He has also been suspected of match-fixing in France’s premier football league.
He was briefly Minister of Urban Affairs in the government of François Mitterrand in 1992.
Tapie was convicted in a series of cases of corruption, tax evasion and misuse of company property, was jailed for five months and was stripped of the right to stand for any election in France.
After his release from prison in 1997, Tapie added showbiz to his various pursuits, trying his hand at acting, singing, and hosting radio and television shows.
In 2012, he also became head of the media, taking over the southern French daily La Provence and other newspapers.
A fraud case has harassed Tapie for decades, involving a hugely controversial settlement worth 400 million euros ($ 470 million at current rates) awarded to him by a government arbitration panel, including the size sent shockwaves across France.
The jury ruled he was a victim of fraud when he sold his stake in sportswear company Adidas in 1993 to French state bank Crédit Lyonnais, which had undervalued the clothing brand. sport.
The case also trapped then Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, who now heads the European Central Bank. She was found guilty of “negligence”.
The management of the case by Lagarde has aroused the suspicion that his former boss Nicolas sarkozy, whom Tapie had supported as president in 2007, was favorably disposed towards the businessman – allegations Sarkozy vehemently denied.
Last fall, Tapie’s fraud trial was postponed for health reasons as he suffered from double stomach cancer and worsening esophageal cancer.
The trial is set to resume in May, Tapie being “determined” to attend, according to his lawyer.
Police are treating Sunday’s incident as a violent robbery and kidnapping, a source close to the investigation told AFP.
