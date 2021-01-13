Forgotten more: Dedé Mirabal, who carried the torch of his slain sisters

The peaceful rural education of the sisters was interrupted by Trujillo, who was the commander-in-chief of the Dominican army when he took power in a coup in 1930. He took control of the economy, establishing monopolies in the production of salt, meat, rice and tobacco for the benefit of himself and his family. By his death, “his empire had grown so large that it controlled nearly 80% of the country’s industrial production,” historian Frank Moya Pons wrote in “The Dominican Republic: A National History” (2010).

While his voracious appetites earned Trujillo the nickname “The Goat”, he declared himself “Father of the New Homeland” and used his troops to impose his will through terror and torture.

The sisters’ resistance efforts began with Minerva, who learned of the injustices of the Trujillo regime when she attended the University of Santo Domingo, the capital. Minerva had caught the attention of Trujillo, whose advances she frequently refused. When a party was held in her honor in 1949 in San Cristobal, near the Mirabals farm, he made sure she and her family were present.

“We were worried that the dictator would offer him a drink,” Dedé wrote, “because there were rumors that he might contain a type of drug that would make women pass out in his arms.

Minerva danced with Trujillo and was bold enough to make it clear that she didn’t care about his politics. “What if I send my subscribers to look for you?” he threatened.

The family began to quit the party after this confrontation – an insult, since protocol demanded that no one left before Trujillo – prompting military officers to detain Minerva and her father. They offered to let them go if Minerva encountered Trujillo in a hotel room; She refused. She and her father were still released, but Minerva was kept under surveillance.