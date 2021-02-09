Forgotten conflicts 2021: when will the crisis in the Central African Republic end?

Amid post-election violence in the Central African Republic (CAR), more than 200,000 people fled for their own safety, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said in January 2021. Conflict and violence in Central African Republic (CAR) continue to be too common across the country. Since 2007, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been working to stem the consequences of these clashes. Credit: UNHCR / Ghislaine Nentobo

BANGUI, Central African Republic, February 09 (IPS) – Last October, an ICRC medical team helped a woman deliver a baby boy in the bush on her way to a health center we support in Grévaï , a small town in north-central CAR. On the way to the market, on foot, the woman gave birth and it was only by chance that she did not have to go there alone, surviving with her baby.

That same year, my colleagues at the main hospital in Nana-Grébizi prefecture surrounding the town of Kaga-Bandoro helped a young couple give birth to triplets – a moment of joy but also one that made the concerned father cry. how to feed her family of now seven children. Our team at the hospital nutrition unit, where we help treat malnourished children, already knew that they would see the three baby boys again shortly.

Our doctor also told me about premature babies who had to be resuscitated several times in their first few days before their health stabilized.

These stories are just a glimpse of what people face every day to access basic goods and services, such as food and health care. These things cannot be taken for granted. Local health workers at the Kaga-Bandoro hospital and neighboring health centers in Grévaï and Ouandago are doing their best with the limited resources they have.

But the needs remain enormous and the working conditions remain difficult due to the insecurity, which makes it difficult to recruit and retain staff, which allows impunity and criminality to reign and hinders the development of appropriate infrastructure.

The crisis in CAR is a neglected crisis, which receives little attention despite the humanitarian consequences it has triggered since the outbreak of the civil war around 2013. More than half of the country’s 4.9 million inhabitants live in desperate need, making it one of the worst, but most unfamiliar humanitarian crises in the world. Sporadic violence is pervasive.

Security conditions are volatile. Armed groups maintain a presence across the country and criminal acts, such as armed break-ins, are reportedly widespread. Community tensions – linked to competition for resources between agricultural and pastoral communities, for example – give rise to violence.

It has been two years since the signing of the last peace agreement in February 2019 between the government and 14 armed groups. These groups control about 70 percent of the country. And as CAR grapples with post-election violence, conflict, insecurity and crime, the cumulative impact of climate change and COVID-19 makes the situation even worse.

For weeks, the country has been experiencing a new period of violence between a coalition of six armed groups which have launched an offensive to disrupt the presidential elections and take the capital Bangui. Before this latest violent outbreak, one in four Central Africans had been forced to flee their homes – living on the streets, struggling to survive in the bush or sheltering in camps for internally displaced people and refugees.

Some of them had started to return home, but this violent epidemic made this impossible, forcing even more people to flee. Many people have had to give up everything and start over several times in recent years. Over the years of crisis, many of our Central African colleagues at the ICRC have also been displaced, lost their homes and loved ones, and have memories that will never fade. I really hope they don’t have to go through this again.

Widespread violence in CAR continues to have a serious impact on people’s lives. The homes and livelihoods of citizens, such as crops and livestock, have been looted or destroyed. Access to safe drinking water is difficult in many places due to insecurity or the lack of adequate water supply infrastructure. A mother I met lost her baby to unsafe drinking water – another preventable loss. In particular, sexual violence linked to this insecurity is underreported, mainly affecting women and girls who work in the fields, go fishing, look for firewood or fetch water for their families.

Violence in general is frequent, leaving generations with physical and mental scars. In Nana-Grébizi, our mental health team works with displaced children who have been victims of violence as well as with survivors of sexual violence. They try to help them learn to cope with their trauma that is almost impossible to forget.

CAR also remains one of the most dangerous countries for humanitarian workers, making it difficult to access certain areas and communities, due to generalized instability, crime and the diversity of armed groups. The more actors there are, the more difficult it is to build a structured dialogue and obtain reliable security guarantees.

During the rainy season, some areas are also inaccessible by road for months and transport infrastructure remains underdeveloped in many places. During the ongoing clashes last year, the ICRC office in Bouar, in the Nana-Mambéré prefecture, in western CAR, was raided, forcing us to drastically reduce our activities in the region until that security in the city can be restored. Such attacks only punish local communities, depriving them of the help they desperately need.

In the wake of the peace agreement, violence briefly abated in the country. However, since September 2019, this trend has reversed, with recent clashes only making the situation worse. For lasting results, the authorities and their partners must fight long-term insecurity and impunity.

Insecurity is a scourge that prevents Central Africans from helping themselves and moving forward in their lives. This hinders the ability of the ICRC and other organizations to contribute to these efforts.

To stem the worst violence and to support the Central African authorities, the ICRC continues to work with the Central African armed and security forces, armed groups and international forces to raise awareness of their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights. the man. law.

The ICRC is also stepping up its support for the Kaga-Bandoro hospital and the neighboring health centers of Nana-Grébizi, alongside partners from the CAR’s Ministry of Health and the World Bank. This complementarity between political, humanitarian and development actors is essential for the country to evolve towards peace, prosperity and dignity. The people of CAR have paid the price for this crisis for too long.

This article is part of the “Forgotten Conflicts” series of the International Committee of the Red Cross in partnership with the AIIA, highlighting the serious and often overlooked humanitarian consequences of armed conflict and other situations of violence.

This article is published under a Creative Commons license and may be republished with attribution.

