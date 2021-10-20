Forests and climate: we need to do much, much more

Fires in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil. 2020. Credit: Silas Ismael / WWF-Brazil

NEW JERSEY, US, October 20 (IPS) – Governments agree that saving the climate means saving forests – but ambition and action fall short of what’s required. First, the good news: one of the forestry goals agreed upon by governments, businesses and civil society organizations has been achieved.

In 2014, the New York Declaration on Forests (NYDF) has defined 10 goals for the protection and restoration of the world’s forests. Its latest progress assessment focuses on Goal 7 – ensuring that reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation is part of a global climate deal.

It is one of the few goals that can unequivocally be said to have been achieved. The 2015 Paris Agreement put the importance of forests on the international climate agenda. It also incorporated a mechanism to provide forest countries with financial incentives to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, support sustainable forest management and enhance forest carbon stocks (REDD +).

So far, so good. But chords are one thing – what matters is how they are put into practice. And on this front, the news is not so good.

Fran Price, WWF Global Forest Practices Manager. Credit: WWF

Regarding forests, emissions trends are heading in the wrong direction, with deforestation and forest degradation continue on a large scale. And we are already seeing the devastating effects of climate change with increasingly extreme forest fires, Amazon To Siberia to the Mediterranean – fires which themselves release large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

As the NYDF’s progress assessment shows, we need to do much more to harness the enormous potential of forests to help us mitigate and adapt to climate change. Encouragingly, most countries now recognize the potential of forests in their latest official climate action plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). But many don’t yet include quantified goals – and when they do, they’re rarely ambitious enough.

The goals of many tropical forest countries are contingent on securing international climate finance – yet this is not happening on the scale required. Although tropical forest countries have made progress in developing REDD + programs, the payments for results have not yet materialized. Nationally and internationally, governments have committed about US $ 2.4 billion per year for forest-related climate change mitigation, which is about 0.5-5% of what is needed – and is eclipsed. by the subsidies that continue to flow into activities that cause deforestation.

A growing number of NDCs recognize the role of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPPs) as stewards of forests, which is a sign of progress. But at least half of the customary lands of IPLCs around the world are not yet legally recognized – and where IPLC rights are legally recognized, they are often not enforced.

Marisela Silva Parra, local community leader and “environmental promoter” is conducting an environmental study of the forest. In Calamar Municipality, Guaviare Department, WWF-Colombia is working with a group of local community leaders (known as “environmental promoters”) to stop deforestation, protect and restore the land. remaining forest, and help provide alternative sustainable livelihoods to local people. Credit: Luis Barreto / WWF-UK

In fact, this is true of forest governance more generally. Many countries now have policies that look good on paper, but they are not implemented or enforced firmly enough. At least 69% of deforestation due to agriculture in recent years has been illegal – but happened anyway.

So how do we turn things around? The case for forest conservation and restoration is well known, with only the COVID-19 pandemic strengthen the bond between the health of humanity and the health of the planet. We also know the solutions.

We need greater cooperation between landscapes, sectors and supply chains. Companies must eliminate deforestation and habitat conversion of their supply chains. Governments need to implement favorable legislation and incentives – both in forest countries and in countries that consume products that lead to deforestation. The financial sector needs to redirect financial flows from activities that lead to deforestation to forest-friendly businesses. The rights of IPLCs must be recognized and respected, while smallholders and communities must be supported to build sustainable livelihoods.

The growing climate crisis adds urgency to all of these imperatives. In 2015, WWF and others campaigned for the role of forests to be recognized in the Paris Agreement. Achieving this goal has been a great victory. But now we have to go further.

The upcoming COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow is the largest since Paris. It will set the agenda for the next decisive decade. Governments at COP26 must commit to more ambitious actions on forests. They must increase the level of forest climate finance by an order of magnitude. Above all, they must turn words into deeds.

Fran Raymond Price has dedicated his career to protecting forests and improving forestry around the world. She joined WWF in June 2020 after 18 years at The Nature Conservancy (TNC), where she helped guide the organization’s adoption and promotion of responsible forest management and certification. She holds an MA in Forestry from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies and a BA in History and Government from Cornell University. She began her forestry career as a Peace Corps community forestry volunteer in the Dominican Republic.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is an international non-governmental organization founded in 1961 which works in the field of the preservation of nature and the reduction of human impact on the environment. It was previously called the World Wildlife Fund, which remains its official name in Canada and the United States.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram