Forest fires were useful. How did they get so hellish?

When the first inhabitants arrived in North America, they exploited the advantages of periodic small fires by putting their own to make the ecosystem more productive. But with the Europeans, and later the spread of housing and industry to western states, came the concept of fire suppression: to protect lives and property, forest fires must be put out as quickly as possible. . In the dry forests of the American West, without much microbial activity to recycle vegetation, this has led to a dangerous build-up of fuel.

Consider the area around the town of Cranbrook in southeastern British Columbia. Prior to the suppression of the fires, its forests were mostly made up of ponderosa pine and douglas, with probably less than 50 trees per hectare. The region is said to experience a relatively mild forest fire every seven years on average. Any low-intensity fire burning through grass, shrubs, and wood litter would spare most trees, while still keeping their populations under control.

But as a result of the fire suppression, there are now 10,000 trees per hectare, 95 percent of which are Douglas firs. Without regular fires to regulate tree populations, the species has taken over. “This is a classic example of how, if you take the fire out of the system, you get a really big change in species and structure – basically, density in this case,” says Gray. With the trees now clustered so densely together, fires can more easily spread among them and pass through a landscape. Worse, he says, with 200 times the number of trees per hectare now, “it probably won’t be a surface fire,” he continues, or a fire that mainly affects the undergrowth. “It will be a high intensity crown fire, and it will kill everything.” In a treetop fire, the flames spread between the treetops.

Thanks to this combination of dense fuels and a lack of natural firewalls, the landscape has lost this “collective immunity”. Now forest fires can spread quickly because they have so many new areas that they can ‘infect’. And plants and animals are less prepared against this kind of massive fire. “The fire burns hotter and the species that live in it are probably not adapted to this level of heat,” says Gray. “And if the fires occur over a large area, it becomes quite difficult for them to re-invade a site. ”

If a forest is cleared, it creates problems that can last for years. Animals that have survived will not have coverage for hide from predators. The resulting blight is also ripe for colonization by invasive species, especially opportunistic weeds, the seeds of which begin to blow from surrounding areas. If they become established first, they will eliminate any native species that are also trying to get back into the burn scar. “They really take advantage of these conditions,” says Gray. “And they can really change the ecology of a site by making it pretty simple, sort of homogenized.”

So how do you know if a forest fire was “good” or “bad” for a landscape? By counting trees via satellites, drones and planes. In a low-severity fire, less than 20 percent of the trees will be dead. For a high severity fire, it is greater than 80%. The level of destruction can vary considerably within the same fire: the edges can burn more than the interior, or vice versa. Size is also a factor. “If the plot is large enough, the forest must essentially re-invade at the edges,” says Gray. “If it’s a 50,000 hectare fire, it’s a long process to reestablish a forest.

Forest fire ecologists also analyze the structure and chemistry of the soil to determine the intensity of the fire. The presence of a reddish iron oxide, for example, indicates that the forest fire burned very hot. If scientists find that the root structures and buried seeds have survived well, this indicates a less severe fire.