Forest fires in southern Turkey kill 3, hospitalize 58 – Times of India
ANKARA, TURKEY: Turkish authorities on Thursday began investigating the cause of a series of forest fires in Turkey’s Mediterranean and southern Aegean regions, including two near the resort town of Manavgat that killed three people and sent more than 50 others to hospital as houses burned down. down.
A forest fire that broke out in Manavgat, Antalya province on Wednesday and fueled by high winds and scorching temperatures has been largely contained, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir said . Pakdemirli noted. But another fire that broke out overnight and swept through Akseki district, 50 kilometers (30 miles) to the north, kept firefighters engaged.
Three people were killed in the fires and the authorities evacuated nearly 20 neighborhoods or villages.
The Antalya region is a popular vacation destination for tourists from Russia and other parts of Europe.
Fires also broke out in 16 other localities on Thursday, including in the region of Icmeler, near the resort town of Marmaris, 320 kilometers (200 miles) west of Antalya, which briefly threatened homes of vacations and hotels. A hotel in the Aegean resort town of Guvercinlik, near the town of Bodrum, was also evacuated, Pakdemirli said.
Mehmet Oktay, the mayor of Marmaris, said TVN on television that he could not rule out “sabotage” for the blaze there, while Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s presidential communications director, said “full investigations have been launched into the cause of the blazes.”
“Those responsible will be held accountable for attacks on nature and forests,” Altun said Twitter.
Pakdemirli said a total of 53 wildfires were reported across the country on Wednesday and Thursday, but most of them have been brought under control. Three planes, 38 helicopters and some 4,000 firefighters were deployed to fight the fires, he said.
Forest fires are common in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey during the arid summer months, although some previous forest fires have been attributed to arson or banned Kurdish militants.
Among the dead in the fires in Antalya was an 82-year-old man in Akseki’s Kepezbeleni neighborhood, where 80 percent of homes were cremated, district governor Volkan Hulur told Anadolu.
The Turkish government ‘Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management, or AFAD, said that in addition to the three dead, at least 112 people were affected by the fires, including 58 who were hospitalized, mainly for smoke inhalation.
Authorities also rescued 10 people stranded in a restaurant near Akseki.
Pakdemirli said more than 1,000 farm animals perished while 1,500 acres of farmland and 120 acres of farm greenhouses were destroyed in Manavgat. He said 10 patients intubated in intensive care at Manavgat public hospital were transferred to other hospitals as a precaution.
Patrizia Under, who was on vacation in the Icmerler area, said she was swimming in the sea with friends when she noticed a blazing fire on the mountainside behind a residential area engulfing the air in smoke .
“We got out of the sea and got in our car and left,” she said over the phone, while waiting for authorities to allow people to return home.
