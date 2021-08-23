World
Forest fires in Greece: another fire breaks out on Evia island – Times of India
ATHENS, Greece: Greek firefighters sent helicopters and firefighters to the country’s second largest island Evia on Monday, while the coast guard prepared boats in case an evacuation by sea becomes necessary as another forest fire breaks out fueled by high winds.
This month, which started with Greece’s worst heat wave in around three decades, is quickly turning into one of the country’s most destructive fire seasons, with dozens of wildfires that are erupting every day across the country.
Thousands of people were forced to flee the flames, which devoured forests, farmland, homes and businesses. Euboea has been particularly affected, with a major fire that has been burning for more than 10 days in the north of the island, destroying tens of thousands of hectares from coast to coast.
A volunteer firefighter has died and at least four others have been hospitalized with burns.
The country’s firefighting capabilities were strained, leading the government to appeal for international assistance earlier this month as four major fires burned down in different parts of the country.
Monday’s fire broke out in southern Evia, near the island’s west coast. The fire department mobilized 64 firefighters with 26 vehicles, a ground crew, nine helicopters and a water jet to fight the flames. He said the fire was contained after several hours.
The coast guard said they have a lifeboat, private boat and two ferries on standby in case an evacuation at sea becomes necessary. In the previous fire in northern Evia, hundreds of people were evacuated by sea from the beaches and coastal villages as the blaze rolled down the hills towards them.
Nearly 300 firefighters, including reinforcements sent from Romania, were also still at the scene of a major fire that broke out last Monday near the village of waste northwest of Athens and was subdued on Friday.
Fearing that the strong winds over the weekend would rekindle the flames, hundreds of firefighters and volunteers supported by helicopters and water drop planes operated on Saturday and Sunday on the fringes of the burnt area, extinguishing small outbreaks.
The causes of the forest fires in Greece have not yet been officially established, but more than a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of arson, including a 14-year-old boy.
Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said on Friday that a special prosecutor for organized crime cases was involved in the investigation into the causes of the fires.
The intense heat and forest fires have also hit other Mediterranean countries. Recent forest fires have left at least 75 dead in Algeria and 16 in Turkey, while in southern France, 1,200 firefighters struggle to contain a major blaze that has forced thousands to flee, killed two and 26 wounded.
Worsening drought and heat also fueled wildfires in the western United States and the northern Siberian region of Russia.
Scientists say there is no doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is causing more extreme events.
